Op-Ed: As Democrats Pat Themselves on the Back Over 'Climate Wins,' Red Wave Grows

Faced with historically high inflation and a struggling economy, what do Democrats do? Fight climate change, of course! Expand the IRS, of course!

After signing the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” into law, President Joe Biden celebrated “the biggest step forward on climate ever.” Other Democrats welcomed the new army of IRS agents ready to make American taxpayers miserable.

Then there’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who commented that the “Democrats’ economic agenda is driving a steady and robust recovery.”

There’s just one problem: Democrats don’t really have an economic agenda, other than taxing people more. Pelosi’s signature climate package does nothing to address sky-high prices or spur an economic recovery. It does nothing to incentivize small business expansion or job creation.

Despite inflation emerging as the top concern for American voters, out-of-touch Democrats are “hearing” them by tackling greenhouse gas emissions instead. It’s a bizarre strategy leading up to the 2022 elections, to say the least.

One recent New York Times headline put it best: “Biden Signs Climate, Health Bill Into Law as Other Economic Goals Remain.” Ah, yes, the economy remains!

None of this bodes well for Democrats come November. They may celebrate hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending and “climate wins” (whatever that means), but Americans aren’t stupid. They see the writing on the wall.

From sky-high gas prices to staffing shortages and supply chain issues, the economic picture actually isn’t so rosy at the moment. There is still credible talk of recession. Real wages are down nearly 4 percent over the last year (a 40-year record), while inflation exceeds 9 percent (another 40-year record).

In other words, Americans are losing money, while the federal government is content spending hundreds of billions of dollars more. Recent research shows that inflation will cost U.S. families more than $4,000 in 2022 alone.

American families are indeed blaming Biden for their economic woes. His approval rating has dropped to 36 percent — the worst of his presidency. A record 52 percent of Americans expect the economy to get worse over the next 12 months. And there is little to no faith in Bidenomics to steady the ship: Only 25 percent of Americans believe in Biden’s handling of pocketbook issues like inflation. (The fact that 25 percent still believe in Biden is shocking in itself. Who are these people?)

Electoral signs also shed light on Biden’s historic failures. In recent days, pro-Trump conservatives have run away with primary victory after primary victory in states like Arizona and Michigan. Dozens of Trump-endorsed candidates are well-positioned to secure subsequent victories in their respective states, showing that the “America First” movement of 2016 is still alive and well. Not only that, but Trump voters and their preferred candidates are more energetic than they were even in 2016 and 2020, determined to stop the bleeding in Biden’s America.

I’m on the ground in key battleground states, and the energy is palpable. Early polling in states like Ohio is promising. Americans want to make their country great again. And Trump supporters aren’t the only ones fed up with the status quo. After all, most independents disapprove of the Biden presidency and the failure it breeds.

It’s not enough to voice disapproval. Americans need to vote in 2022. On both sides of the political spectrum, American voters must undo the damage being done by Biden Democrats and bring true leadership back to our nation — from Arizona and Michigan to Washington, D.C.

There is no stronger platform than putting America first. Growing the economy, reducing inflation and expressing patriotism are all winning platforms. Donald Trump proved it in 2016 and his successors are proving it in 2022.

Momentum is on the side of leaders who take pocketbook issues seriously. Economic solutions are the first, second and third priorities — and Republicans have them. The red wave will happen because of the economy, stupid.

In the meantime, Democrats can keep putting out a positive spin. They can keep patting themselves on the back for a job not done. The red wave will only grow larger, sweeping away America’s reality deniers.

The more Biden and Pelosi congratulate themselves, the more out-of-touch they become. And the more their party will lose in November.

