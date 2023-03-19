Op-Ed: The Democrats' Secret War Against Israel

It is no mystery that essentially every other American president pales in comparison to Donald J. Trump when it comes to supporting America’s only true ally in the Middle East — the Jewish state of Israel.

Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, unprecedented peace treaties such as the Abraham Accords, and especially a hard stance against Iran and its diabolical ambitions for nuclear weapons all gained Trump an extremely high favorability rating among the population of the Jewish nation.

The Obama and Biden administrations have taken a very different approach to America’s Middle Eastern ally.

Before Obama, American foreign policy toward Israel — whether warm or slightly cool — was generally a bipartisan consensus. But that all changed with the election of Barack Hussein Obama to the White House.

Besides initiating his presidency with the infamous “apology tour” to the Muslim world, Obama delayed or even canceled weapons shipments to Israel at crucial times, including Apache gunship helicopters in 2009 and Hellfire missiles in 2014.

While Obama was president-elect, Israel launched Operation: Cast Lead, also known as the Israeli-Gazan War of 2008-2009, in response to ongoing Palestinian Arab rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and other acts of violence and terrorism by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. At that time, I was serving in the Israel Defense Force for my mandatory active duty in an elite paratrooper unit.

The success of this Israeli counterterror operation was unprecedented, but President-elect Obama demanded that Israel stop destroying Hamas and its terrorist infrastructure and retreat at once.

Within 24 hours, all IDF troops — including myself — were pulled out. We marched silently all night along the beach out of the Gaza Strip back to Israeli Jewish territory, feeling that our incredible victory had an air of shameful defeat.

Obama further bickered with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how to mitigate the threat of a nuclear Iran. Obama apparently preferred to appease and even bribe the radical Islamic republic and the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terrorism with billions of dollars — including hundreds of millions in pallets of cash.

Do you support Biden's policy toward Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (2 Votes) No: 99% (158 Votes)

And as a final middle finger to the state of Israel, Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry pushed a wildly anti-Israel measure in the United Nations at the end of Obama’s tenure.

Israelis breathed a huge sigh of relief as Trump completely changed course and repaired the damaged relationship between America and Israel. But then Joe Biden — and whoever is pulling his puppet strings — entered the White House. And the political opposition and downright animosity toward the Jewish state by the Democratic leadership has never been more overt and appalling.

First off, the policies of Biden & Co. have completely destabilized the Middle East and all but given Iran the green light for its nuclear ambitions — just as Netanyahu warned at the end of the Obama-Biden administration before Trump was elected.

Additionally, the Israeli government has released an official report accusing the Biden administration of encouraging and even funding the unruly and disruptive protests against Netanyahu and the ruling parliamentary coalition.

After losing an uncontested democratic election by as much as 20 points (depending on your perspective of the final tallies), these Biden-supported Israeli leftists are violently protesting against the majority passing their promised laws and reforms in accordance with their rights and obligations as the democratically elected leadership.

Pro-Israel Republican lawmakers are not impressed.

“The State Department should never fund foreign partisan organizations in allied democracies,” said Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. “If the shoe was on the other foot, the Biden administration would accuse Israel of interfering in our elections. Congress should absolutely review the State Department’s potential funding of partisan politics in Israel.”

But even more shocking and downright frightening is Biden’s plan unveiled at the Aqaba Summit in Jordan in February.

Besides a plan to develop Palestinian Arab communications infrastructure to a 4G level despite protests from Israeli intelligence bodies, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s intention to “provide 5,000 Palestinians with commando training in Jordan and then deploy them to northern Samaria, and perhaps the South Hebron Hills [the region of Israel also known as the West Bank].”

As part of the proposed plan, Biden & Co. are demanding that their Middle Eastern ally “sharply curtail IDF counterterror operations.” And, as unbelievable as it may sound, Biden’s plan “foresees the deployment of foreign forces, including U.S. military forces, on the ground” in the disputed territories currently patrolled by the IDF.

Meaning that the American taxpayer will pick up the tab for efforts to maintain stability in a territory that the Biden administration intentionally ignited. (In contrast, the “Peace to Prosperity” plan under Trump called for the complete disarming of all Palestinian Arab terror groups and granted the IDF exclusive rights and obligations to maintain the security and defense of the region.)

The elite level of military training and presumably heavy arming intended by Biden for these Palestinian Arab “commandos” loyal to the dictator-like Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority (and therefore the various armed groups and terrorist cells affiliated with them) is unprecedented.

Ostensibly, the purpose of these “commandos” is to replace the IDF in combating terrorism in the region. However, the idea that the Palestinian Authority takes action against terror cells is simply a myth. For over 30 years now, it’s never happened, and it is far more likely that the Palestinian Authority would work with these terror cells (if only clandestinely) than oppose and mitigate them.

Biden’s plan is undeniably a nightmare scenario for Israel. Besides the presence of these terrorist-aligned “commandos,” the military-grade weaponry that will be brought into the volatile region and made accessible to the Palestinian Arab population is a recipe for disaster.

This announcement comes as the IDF, under the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir, has ramped up counterterror operations in the West Bank after several horrific Palestinian Arab terrorist attacks.

Indeed, I personally was deployed with my IDF special forces reserve unit to the region. And as an IDF special forces operator on the ground, I couldn’t help but notice that I was reliving Obama’s repeated attempts to thwart successful Israeli counterterror activities.

The only difference is that this time, the frontman of the Democrats’ secret war against Israel is much paler, more wrinkled, and more senile.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.