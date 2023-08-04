Op-Ed: Democrats Tapping Into Ancient Playbook for 2024

OK, I’ll just say it: The leaders of the Democratic Party have become the largest existential threat to our nation today. They will stop at nothing to gain dominion over moral America and political power over all of us.

Ultimately, they will fail because they don’t know when to quit. They are literally driven by satanic lust, forcing socialism on us by any means possible while adding ungodly aspects of communism, including some elements so foul they would make Karl Marx blush.

They used putrid, baseless excuses to impeach the duly elected President Donald Trump, thwarting the free will of the people. And their tactics in the 2020 election were so horrendous that their allies in the establishment media and social media had to censor people at warp speed just to keep the truth at bay long enough for a hot coup d’état in 2024. This is pure treason.

Democrats lack the essential ingredients for successful leadership in our country: faith, knowledge, reason and wisdom.

Faith they do not have, as they reject God entirely. They are godless in their professed policy positions, like abortion and transgender surgery for minors.

If anyone doubts the sheer moral bankruptcy of Democratic policies and leadership, just pick any large city at random and see what they look like after 50 years of Democratic governance.

As for reason, one of their laughable positions is on “climate change.” I’ve got news for you — if the climate didn’t change, there’d be something seriously wrong.

Democrats have their feet firmly planted in mid-air. With their reliance on ideology and their inability to think on their own, they are like a bunch of lemmings being led off the proverbial cliff, wanting all of us to follow them.

Most people would have given up after being humiliated by failures like the Russian collusion hoax and the Jan. 6 committee. But rather than being the least bit embarrassed, they are emboldened by the establishment media and social media gatekeepers, pushing their lies to dizzying new heights, all disguised as so-called news.

Democrats also target our police as the enemy. Only radical anarchists, people bent on tyranny, do things like that.

Last election cycle, we were assaulted by an absolute blizzard of lies emanating from people such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Rashida Tlaib, Joe Biden, Chuck Todd, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, etc. These are hate-filled people to whom facts do not matter. Our Judeo-Christian heritage is the enemy to them.

All this started many eons ago when the angel called “the morning star” fell in love with himself and wanted dominion over all of Almighty God’s kingdom. He got kicked out of heaven as a result and then hated all that was God’s, including God’s children.

Now called Satan, his disciples work to destroy us in any way they can through hatred and lust for power over us. As Scripture says, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Democrats simply use old repackaged lies.

They have no respect whatsoever for the American rule of law and will do anything — and I do mean anything — to overthrow our democratic republic.

All this is part of a master plan to dismantle our culture and society and install a socialist garbage dump in its place. Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Pol Pot and other tyrants did the same things before they started revolutions in their countries.

And do not think it cannot happen here! These are the same people who want to take away your guns. Why would they want to do that? Do you think it is for our own good? Of course not.

They just don’t want anyone to have the ability to shoot back if they take the final step in their coup.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

