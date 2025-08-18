Op-Ed: Dems' 'Crying Wolf' Problem Devastated Their Party, And There's No Coming Back

It’s almost as if, in writing “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” Greek storyteller Aesop channeled his inner Nostradamus in predicting the Democratic playbook over 2,000 years later.

Beginning with Donald Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton and now, six months into Trump’s second term, members of that party and their media allies have repeatedly mirrored the theme of that fable.

That is, bored by his job, a young herdsman repeatedly sounded false alarms that a wolf had come to eat his sheep. And when villagers attempting to repel those baseless threats finally realized their deception, they refused to heed the boy’s later cries for help, even when risks became real.

So, just as villagers in that morality tale became unwitting pawns for a shepherd’s deceit, progressive voters heeding media-prompted dangers of a Trump presidency have reprised equally naïve roles in the Democratic Party’s current version of Aesop’s gaslighting tale.

And currently, foremost on that negatively predictive menu are claims of an impending economic disaster.

After all, since no less an economic authority than Kamala Harris has stated with absolute certainty that Trump’s tariffs are “clearly inviting a recession [and] will be causing the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history,” it must be so.

But in forecasting a monetary catastrophe during Trump’s second term, Democrats have failed to realize that, since the best evidence of what a person will do is relevant past behavior, reviewing his extremely successful fiscal stewardship during his first administration would have been wise.

That is, after Trump took office in 2017, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, the lowest level in half a century. During the first three quarters of 2020, the economy grew more rapidly than ever recorded. And on the day Trump left office, inflation stood at a barely noticeable 1.4 percent.

So, ignoring Trump’s economically positive track record and not even adopting a wait-and-see attitude about what his future monetary policies might prompt, cries of economic gloom and doom became the progressive prediction immediately after the 2024 election.

However, as in Aesop’s tale, in light of our current economic resurgence, such scare tactics have tarnished their authors rather than their focus.

Namely, as of July, the Consumer Sentiment Index reached a five-month high, retail sales increased by 0.5 percent above projections, weekly jobless claims fell to a three-month low, and the GDP showed explosive growth in the second quarter of 2025.

And buoyed by such positive economic data, major indices, including the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, reached record highs.

Yet even so, the most egregious progressive example of crying-wolf fearmongering has nothing to do with the economy and everything to do with our nation’s existence.

That is, beginning during the 2024 presidential campaign and continuing even today, Democrat rhetoric has claimed that Trump is an existential threat to democracy.

A short list of such absurdity would have to include forecasts authored by Kamala Harris when, just before the last election, she claimed that if its outcome was not to Trump’s liking, “there will be a bloodbath,” that he wanted to “terminate the Constitution,” and that he also wanted “to be a dictator on day one.”

But retrospectively, after millions recently marched in “No Kings” protests and many others continue to publicly protest Trump’s immigration policies, such assumptions were demonstrably preposterous.

And Kamala’s allegations are even more ridiculous when considering that she also implied that, as a “dangerous” fascist, who was “unfit to be president,” Trump would replace 250 years of American democracy with authoritarian rule.

However, in a classic example of when pointing a finger, three point back at you, charges of Trump subverting democracy are far less true for him than for his progressive accusers.

To illustrate: However intellectually compromised Joe Biden was at the end of his term, a palace coup unilaterally replaced him with Harris, without a single democratically cast vote in a presidential primary election.

But a far greater liberal-inspired threat to democracy has only recently been revealed. That is, recently disclosed documents show that shortly before the 2016 presidential election, the Obama administration protected Hillary Clinton’s candidacy and shielded her from possible prosecution by scuttling an investigation into her handling of classified material on her private email server.

And if that wasn’t enough, there is now evidence that before and immediately after the election, Obama’s politicized intelligence apparatus deliberately fabricated the Russian collusion hoax, shifting focus away from Hillary’s transgressions and undermining the Trump presidency for his entire first term.

So, the Obama cabal almost certainly sabotaged democracy, ignoring proof of misdeeds by their favored candidate before the 2016 election and manufacturing a false narrative to delegitimize the presidency of her disliked but duly elected opponent.

And now, six months after Trump’s second inauguration, Democrat-inspired crying wolf hustles have continued.

Early on, since the price of eggs rose less than a week after assuming office, he laughably was blamed for causing inflation and abandoning the working class.

More recently, his connection with Elon Musk and DOGE led to charges regarding ham-fisted budget cuts and guilt by association with a man claimed to be making a Nazi salute.

And “wrecking our economy” as “America’s Hitler,” that connection was absurdly reinforced by Trump’s deportations of illegal immigrants.

So, foretelling their 2024 electoral demise, Democrats and their media allies have reprised Aesop’s fable well into Trump’s second term.

Yet, doing so is a self-inflicted wound. For, as in that long-ago parable, when progressive distortions again become devalued by the numbing repetition of those inventions, such credibility-robbing falsehoods will repeat as fatal threats to themselves.

