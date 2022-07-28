Op-Ed: Despite Near-Total Chokehold on America, the Left Is Losing Its Grip

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

— first stanza of “The Second Coming” by W.B. Yeats

America is a center-right nation. Always has been. All immigrant groups eventually find themselves squarely in the center-right on the spectrum of American society because that’s where family values like faith and community and hard work and civil discourse and charity and patriotism and equal opportunity and fairness and thrift and respect thrive best. It’s where everyone wants to live.

It’s true of blacks and Hispanics and Asians and whites. True of Jews and Gentiles and Muslims, true of Hindus and Buddhists.

True also because there is no more center-left, purged then canceled by an intolerant and now-dominant illiberal left after the 2016 election of Donald Trump — per Colin Wright’s wonderfully succinct cartoon, retweeted not long ago by a recently red-pilled Elon Musk…

The center-left is gone, replaced with woke intersectionality — where everyone comes together but no one wants to live.

The Democratic Party and the illiberal left know that the country is center-right. They know that — despite their best efforts over the decades — nothing they’ve done in the past, nothing they can do right now and nothing they’ll do in the future will change that. And that’s precisely why they are so desperately strident.

They know that the identity politics of brute power and division are always — at best — temporary enjoinders and suitable only for the timely application of mob justice. They can only stand by and watch in horror as their core constituents — minorities and young people — flee the wreckage. They know the clock is ticking and they are losing their grip.

The clock is ticking and they are losing their grip despite the chokehold they have on virtually every major cultural institution, including the technomedia cartel. They are losing their grip despite their stranglehold on almost all of academia and the public education system. They are losing their grip despite their dominance in every major government agency, every major union and just about every major corporation.

Despite all of their power, they know that people of all colors and ages are waking to the elitist classism, racism, brute authoritarianism and financial ruin of the entire woke agenda. The clock is ticking and they are losing their grip.

COVID showed us all what happens when we invest emergency power and authority in those who claim to protect us: They suddenly became our lords and masters when they discover just how easy it is to strip civil liberties from entire populations in the name of public welfare and safety. Manufacture and market enough sheer fear at a high enough volume 24/7, and you can sell just about anything — up to a point.

Now, with COVID on the wane (at least until they decide to resurrect it), the denizens of the illiberal left need a fresh emergency. They need a new crisis with a new mortal enemy to defend us from. This time, however, the new mortal enemy is you and me and anyone else who takes a stand against them or dares question their authority. This time, the new mortal enemy is the center-right.

To wit, the Jan. 6 hearings, predicated on the events of a day that almost lived in infamy, are being aired not to clear up the real questions about the riots that day, questions like why Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser refused the National Guard troops offered by the White House, or how many FBI and other government provocateurs were caught on the 14,000 hours of CCTV video still not released by the authorities, or why due process was summarily revoked for hundreds of incarcerated rioters.

Rather, the Jan. 6 hearings are being aired as a warning shot to those who would question the authority of the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department and the deep state — those who would dare to question the legitimacy of any American election won by any Democrat.

Let’s be clear: The Jan. 6 hearings, the temporarily deferred Disinformation Governance Board, and current efforts to abolish the 2nd Amendment and neuter the Supreme Court are in fact attacks against the center-right and the Constitution, desperate attacks against you and me.

The center-right must hold because the lunatics are running the asylum and there’s simply no other sane place left to stand, no other sane place for poor and middle-class people of all colors to be, no other sane refuge from the ruinous incompetency of ideologues.

“Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”

— second and final stanza of “The Second Coming” by W.B. Yeats

The rough beast is awake now, its hour come round at last. And it’s coming for us. The center-right must hold.

