Op-Ed: Elites' 'Great Reset' Will Be Utterly Defeated

Continued from Part 2.

“For He rescued us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation” (Colossians 1:13-15).

Just as God overthrew and humiliated the gods of Egypt and delivered the Israelites from captivity when they could not deliver themselves (Exodus 12:12), he will deliver us from the god of this world and his servants who seek to build an all-powerful false reality to enslave and destroy humanity.

Through his death on the cross, Jesus disarmed the rulers and authorities, making a public display of them (Colossians 2:9-15). He saved sinners who trust in him from their captivity by canceling their unpayable sin debt on the cross.

Because Jesus rose again from the dead, he is the only one who can deliver his people from the clutches of those seeking a Great Reset. In scoffing laughter, Jesus will bring their plans to nothing and shatter their efforts with a rod of iron (Psalm 2:4-12; Revelation 11:16-18, 19:11-21).

As we live in the reality of Christ, we still live in a world corrupted by sin and run by wicked people who seek to distract and assimilate us into their “reality.” It can often produce a stress on our lives that makes us very weary. But the Apostle Paul encourages us not to despair, but to live in hope. Do not throw in the towel or drop out of the race. The struggle is more than worth it!

“I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the anxious longing of the creation waits eagerly for the revealing of the sons of God” (Romans 8:18-19).

Along with the aches and pains, the degradation of strength, and the corruption our bodies experience over time in this world, all of nature undergoes a similar decay. There is nothing in the utopian transhumanist dream of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that can change this. It is a poor counterfeit that cannot deliver what it promises because of the sinful nature of man that ends only in death.

The true and only remedy is the salvation secured through the bodily resurrection of Jesus. We look forward not to an artificial, imperfect body made by fallen man that cannot last, but to an eternal, perfect body created by God and granted as a gift to all who trust in Jesus.

“For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. For indeed in this house we groan, longing to be clothed with our dwelling from heaven, inasmuch as we, having put it on, will not be found naked. For indeed while we are in this tent, we groan, being burdened, because we do not want to be unclothed but to be clothed, so that what is mortal will be swallowed up by life” (2 Corinthians 5:1-4).

We have the guarantee of eternal life in Jesus as a present reality, even though we still see this through the eyes of faith and groan in our earthly bodies.

At the heart of the gospel message in 1 Corinthians 15 is Jesus conquering death by rising from the grave. Because of this truth, those who believe in him will experience a permanent upgrade:

“Behold, I tell you a mystery; we will not all sleep, but we will all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet; for the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For this perishable must put on the imperishable, and this mortal must put on immortality” (1 Corinthians 15:51-53).

The new world order of suffering and death came through Adam’s sin, but it was overcome by Jesus dying on the cross for sinners and paying their debt in full (Romans 5). The great reset has been thoroughly defeated by the Greatest Reset of Jesus rising from the dead.

Because he is risen, the redemption of our bodies from mortality to immortality is certain, and along with creation we will experience the culmination of our longing to be with Jesus, our redeemer, forever.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

