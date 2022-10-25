Op-Ed: Establishment Media Shills for Radical Soros Candidate in Arizona

Before Democratic Arizona secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes was Maricopa County recorder, he was the criminal defense lawyer for a dangerous Phoenix drug dealer, narco-terrorist and firearms trafficking ringleader, Manuel Celis-Acosta.

Celis-Acosta sold thousands of guns to the Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel in Barack Obama’s “Operation Fast and Furious” scandal, including the gun the cartel used to kill Border Patrol officer Brian Terry.

In 2011, Fontes defended Emilia Palomina-Robles for her role “in a conspiracy to trade drugs and cash for military-grade weapons — including a Stinger anti-aircraft missile — for use by Sinaloan drug cartels,” according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Fontes has represented clients charged with everything from sexual assault and narcotics violations to money laundering, burglary and human trafficking. The media is covering up the radical Democratic candidate’s shocking past to help get him elected as Arizona’s top election official, putting him next in line to be governor.

Because of his potential to become governor in the event of a vacancy, and his connections with the Mexican cartels, does Fontes seem like he would be good on issues of border security, drugs, crime and illegal immigration? Or focus on keeping citizens safe?

Adrian Fontes is dangerous. He is a radical Bernie Sanders socialist with a history of lying and deception — and even a criminal record, including felonies — and he will do whatever it takes to win. Fontes has broken state election laws, ignored rules and arrogantly does as he pleases to benefit Democrat candidates. And he does it with a variety of deceptive schemes.

Fontes’ illegal and deceitful actions skyrocketed Arizona’s 2020 election into the national spotlight. Examination of the election has revealed extremely disturbing facts.

Maricopa County accepted at least 20,000 mail-in ballots after Election Day (breaking Arizona law), including 18,000 picked up from the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 4, 2020. This screams election fraud, especially considering the entire election margin of 10,457 ballots.

Upon further inspection, the forensic audit of Maricopa County identified numerous determinative anomalies, fraud and election law violations, including a surge of 17,322 duplicate absentee ballot envelopes that came in days after the election.

In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Fontes arrogantly and deliberately ignored and defied election laws. He didn’t stop despite the Arizona Supreme Court ruling that his actions were illegal. Even the notoriously liberal Arizona Republic put out an article in 2020 titled, “Adrian Fontes is making up election law as he goes along” and criticized Fontes for “violating election law.”

Would Fontes jeopardize election integrity if elected?

The 2018 election was no different, with multiple election laws broken and mysterious ballots that kept “showing up” days after the election, thus switching at least four races won by Republicans on Election Day to Democratic wins.

While county recorder, Fontes caused multiple voting problems in heavily Republican areas and carried out deceptive schemes to help Democrats win. That’s why his gigantic white billboard on the freeway boldly proclaiming “Bipartisan Integrity” shows he’s a con artist and bald-faced liar.

In the high-stakes Arizona secretary of state race, the candidates could not be more opposite. Fontes’ opponent, Republican Mark Finchem, is a retired police officer with a criminal justice degree and is a representative in the Arizona Legislature.

Finchem’s slogan is “Just Follow the Law” — the exact antithesis of Fontes. While Finchem is working in the Arizona Legislature on measures to truly increase election integrity and security, Fontes is doing the opposite, having backed a failed radical initiative that would have weakened election integrity.

Globalist George Soros has backed Fontes in elections since 2016 in order to place Fontes in charge of the largest county in the state. Fontes has received help and endorsements from Bernie Sanders’ radical progressive non-profit Our Revolution, which only endorses candidates who are “committed to fighting for progressive priorities” and “advancing a political revolution.” Time magazine, CNN, MSNBC, HBO, Politico and local Phoenix news and TV stations are producing rosy puff pieces on Fontes to help get him elected — and covering up his shocking past.

We must never forget the old communist saying, “Those who vote decide nothing; those who count the vote decide everything.”

There couldn’t be a more perfect example of a wolf in sheep’s clothing or a fox guarding the hen house than Adrian Fontes running for the top election position in Arizona. Fontes and his ads paint a grossly false image. Democrats and the media are attempting to portray him as an expert in election integrity when he’s the absolute opposite — he’s an expert in committing election fraud.

Thanks partly to Fontes’ interference in both the ’18 and ’20 elections, Democrats now have a majority in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives — and Biden is president.

The stakes are extremely high, and Democrats nationwide are giving big bucks and heavy promotion to get extremist progressive Adrian Fontes elected secretary of state for 2024 and future elections.

One of the best predictors of a person’s future job performance is his past behavior. As the Bible says, “One who is faithful in a very little is also faithful in much, and one who is dishonest in a very little is also dishonest in much.”

This couldn’t be truer than when choosing candidates to vote for. Why would anyone trust Fontes to be over Arizona state elections? His track record speaks for itself.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

