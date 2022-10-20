Op-Ed: EU Diplomats Want to Get Rid of Christmas Because They Know the Truth About Christianity

Recently, the new prime minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, stated that European Union diplomats wrote a document “hundreds of pages long” stating that “in order to be inclusive, we had to exclude all references to Christmas, Jesus, Mary, and all Christian names were to be removed from all official communications.”

My first thought was that it was idiotic and illogical to think that you have to exclude things in order to be inclusive. But as I thought further, I realized that the European diplomats have come to understand that Christianity is exclusive and must, therefore, be excluded in order to be inclusive of all other religions. Boy, that is a mouthful.

Not liking the exclusivity of Christianity is similar to rejecting the exclusive truth that two plus two equals four. Think about the exclusivity of math. The truth that two plus two equals four excludes all other answers.

Absurd? Google the topic, “How do you feel about 2+2=4.” Numerous articles exist on this controversial subject. In fact, in 2019, Seattle Public Schools released a draft curriculum aimed at “re-humanizing” mathematics. Why? They believed that the truth of math is racist, stating, “Who gets to say if an answer is right?”

Brooklyn College professor Laurie Rubel even said that 2+2=4 “reeks of White supremacist patriarchy.”

A New York-based group called “Abolition Science,” formed in 2018, states that its mission is to “undermine the racial capitalist logics of Western Science & Math.”

In an August 2020 article in Mercatornet, journalist Kurt Mahlburg noted, “For good reason do many describe ours [as] a ‘post-truth’ world.” He went on to quote African-American social theorist Thomas Sowell: “We are living in an era when sanity is controversial and insanity is just another viewpoint.”

It is worth reading Mahlburg’s article. He quoted English philosopher G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), who saw signs of the West’s abandonment of objective truth and warned, “We shall soon be in a world in which a man may be howled down for saying that two and two make four, in which people will persecute the heresy of calling a triangle a three-sided figure, and hang a man for maddening a mob with the news that grass is green.”

This brings up an important thought. Just what is an “objective truth”? It is something that is true independent of what anyone thinks about the issue. Two plus two equaling four is an objective truth. “Subjective truth” depends upon the mental state of the speaker.

Quoting Mahlburg again, “The phrase ‘two plus two equals five’ was made famous by George Orwell’s dystopian 1949 classic Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949). In that story, the totalitarian government ruling Oceania brainwashed its citizens to say and believe absurd things. Under threat of torture, protagonist Winston Smith was forced to declare that two plus two equals five. This was part of the ruling Party’s push to replace ‘thoughtcrimes’ with approved ideas known as ‘Newspeak.’”

It brings chills to think the brainwashing that Orwell wrote about almost three-quarters of a century ago actually exists today as liberals brainwash people to say and believe absurd things. It is absurd to say there are more than two genders.

Biology teaches us that every cell in a man’s body has an X and a Y chromosome, thus making him male, and every cell in a woman’s body has two X chromosomes, making her female. Regardless of what is cut off or sewn onto a body, or whether hormone blockers are administered, you cannot change the chromosomes in every cell of the body. It is absurd to think that by merely saying so one is somehow transformed into a different gender.

This absurdity hit a high when a liberal nominee to the Supreme Court could not define the word “woman,” although she herself is one. The absurdity continues as liberals contend that it is perfectly alright to kill an unborn child because a detectable baby heartbeat is a “manufactured sound.”

As nutty as the above ideas are, liberals continue to promote them because some people will believe them as “Newspeak.” Thus, liberals seek to brainwash people into thinking objective truth is subjective truth by getting the population to believe and speak absurd things.

But let us return to the question of why EU diplomats would seek to exclude “Christmas,” “Jesus,” “Mary” and other Christian words from all official communications.

In a prophecy written 700 years before the birth of Jesus, Isaiah said, “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”

This prophecy is about Christmas. It is about Jesus, it is about Mary, it is about God with us, and it is an early sign of the LORD himself coming to earth.

Jesus fulfilled this prophecy. He was born of the Virgin Mary, and he was and is God with us. While it is worthwhile to note that Jesus fulfilled this 700-year-old prophecy, it is also worthwhile to understand that he fulfilled 333 Old Testament prophecies prophesied 500 to 1,000 years before the time of his birth. Additionally, he fulfilled 456 facts contained in these 333 prophecies.

In Peter Stoner’s 1944 publication “Science Speaks,” mathematicians, using objective science, tried to calculate the probability of one man fulfilling 333 prophecies containing 456 facts. As the math got crazy, they decided instead to look at the probability of Jesus fulfilling just eight Old Testament prophecies. Once this math was done, it showed the probability of Jesus fulfilling eight Old Testament prophecies was 1 in 10^17, or 1 in 100,000 trillion.

To comprehend this probability, consider the following scenario:

If the entire state of Texas were covered in over 2 feet of silver half dollars, with one dollar marked with an X hidden among them, and a blindfolded man was then instructed to walk around the state, stopping to pick up a single coin, the chance of him picking up the one marked with an X is 1 in 100,000 trillion.

That is the probability of Jesus fulfilling just eight Old Testament prophecies; yet, in fact, he fulfilled 333 Old Testament prophecies containing a total of 456 facts. The objective truth is that those prophecies exclusively involved Jesus Christ — the Savior of the world.

The diplomats wanting to remove all references to Christianity failed to receive the truth that Jesus is the exclusive Savior of the world. Perhaps they should be asked, “How do you feel about two plus two equals four?”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

