Op-Ed: The EU Usurps Power from Democracies and Bestows It Upon Itself

This is Part 5 of a 10-part series exposing the underreported joint European and Palestinian program to bypass international law and establish a de facto Palestinian state on Israeli land.

While the European Union Parliament is generally considered a great seat of power, in fact, as a member, James Carver did not have the ability to initiate legislation.

He explains that it is actually the purview of the EU Commission to initiate laws, which only then go before Parliament, where they are chewed over by the different political groups until a consensus is reached.

Unlike parliamentarians, who are elected by individual states, the commissioners are appointed. As such, their loyalty lies with the EU over its member states.

An ideologically driven entity that arrogantly revels in the belief that it has the moral right to usurp power from democracies and bestow it upon itself, passing legislation that overrides national laws, the EU has swallowed the Palestinian narrative hook, line and sinker.

And, according to Carver, the Palestinian lobby is more successful than it is given credit for. Noisy and well-organized, its members are vociferous compared to the far calmer and more reflective Israeli advocates.

Attempted legal action against the EU on the basis of its undermining of the Oslo Accords is met with the claim that its funding for the Palestinian Authority merely amounts to “humanitarian aid” and that the EU has full “diplomatic immunity.”

But Carver argues that this defense is invalid because the Vienna Convention stipulates that diplomats may only be granted immunity if they do not interfere in the internal affairs of the state, which the EU is actively doing by seizing land that is universally recognized as being under Israeli jurisdiction. By hiding behind its credentials, the EU is also disregarding the principle of non-intervention, a foundational element of the UN charter.

The Europeans appear to want it both ways, on the one hand paying lip service to the Oslo Accords to criticize Israel, while on the other hand actively helping the PA ignore the terms of Oslo.

The discord between behavior and proclaimed intention renders any commitment to peace groundless. And the irony of the Europeans peddling ad nauseam condemnation of Israel for its expropriation of Palestinian land when they themselves are helping the Palestinians expropriate land is lost on the public at large.

Germany, in particular, leads the charge in this systematic assault on Israel’s autonomy. “It is outrageous that Germany, who, in the 20th century, led Europe in trying to exterminate the Jews, is the country leading 21st-century Europe in policy that threatens Israel’s survival,” says Itamar Marcus, director of Palestinian Media Watch.

Insisting they are an “honest broker” in the Israel-Palestinian arena, masking their anti-Semitic agenda of negating Jewish national and individual rights, it is unlikely that the Europeans will ever be held to account.

Yet the Israeli government is far from blameless in this sordid political affair. In fact, many Israelis believe it is their own leaders who have been giving away the future of the country, as we will explore in Part 6.

Part 6 will be published next week.

Part 4 can be read here.

Part 3 can be read here.

Part 2 can be read here.

Part 1 can be read here.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.