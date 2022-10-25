Op-Ed: What Exactly Was the Point of the Jan. 6 Hearings?

Can you remember one salient, legally incriminating fact that has come out of the Jan. 6 hearings on Capitol Hill? Yeah, me neither.

After nearly a year and a half of Democrats accusing, bloviating and speculating about the genesis of Jan. 6, absolutely nothing has come out of the “oversight” hearing tying President Donald Trump to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. The climax of the Democrat-led witch hunt seems to be the House committee shamelessly voting to subpoena Trump one month before the 2022 midterms.

Of course, the liberal media is trying to pronounce the Jan. 6 hearings culturally and historically significant, but even anti-Trump news outlets can’t really get past the fact that the House “investigation” was symbolic above all else. In Vox’s words, “Further implanting the attack on the Capitol in the public memory might be the committee’s most vital function.”

Really? The end result of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 show trial is nothing more than a public awareness campaign?

For months now, Americans have been crumbling under the weight of rising crime, skyrocketing inflation, overrun borders and the threat of nuclear war in Europe, and the only thing the Democrats have to offer the American people is a never-ending committee hearing to remind voters about the Capitol riots.

What happened on Jan. 6 was clearly despicable and worthy of criticism, and it has been denounced time and time again — by Democrats and Republicans alike. It’s impossible to find a Republican member of Congress who supports the Capitol riots, yet Democrats and President Joe Biden’s Justice Department have accused their political opponents of essentially being domestic terrorists at every turn since early January 2020. It is effectively their electoral rallying cry.

The Capitol riots have similarly dominated the headlines, with the left-leaning establishment media refusing to let them go, just like the “Russian collusion” narrative that grabbed headlines for years (to no avail).

If the hearings were purely symbolic, what the sham proceedings symbolized is the radical partisanship of the Democratic Party, intent on vilifying Trump and his tens of millions of supporters simply to score political points in the final days before the 2022 midterms.

The other symbol is that Democrats don’t really care about everyday Americans or the issues important to them.

Costing taxpayers millions of dollars this year, the Jan. 6 hearings only further shifted the focus from the pocketbook items that actually affect people across the country — from inflation to tax rates and government spending. Leading up to Election Day, the exorbitantly high cost of living is the top priority of American voters, and yet Democrats have spent months pursuing the political fantasy that they may finally have something — anything — to end Trump’s efforts to run for president again in 2024.

Newsflash: American democracy still exists and the U.S. economy is in dire straits, damaged by Biden and his seemingly disinterested political allies.

Well-paid journalists at CNN may scoff at Americans who are concerned about skyrocketing inflation, but the economy is teetering on the edge and undermined by the foolish policies of the Biden administration. The approaching financial crisis is one that warrants the full attention of Democrats in both the House and the Senate. Alas, their attention is more drawn to the aftermath of the 2020 election than the crumbling stock, bond and housing markets of 2022.

The Jan. 6 hearings symbolize nothing more than a flop. They were a waste of time and money, just like the radical left’s continued attacks on Trump and his followers do nothing to fix our economy and move America forward.

The only symbol that really matters is the “red wave” coming for Pelosi and vulnerable Democrats across America this November. They should brace themselves for a political reckoning. A Republican majority is on the way.

