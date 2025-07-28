Op-Ed: How Gabbard's Latest Russiagate Findings Exposed Obama's Treachery

Barack Obama sees himself as a historic transformational figure sent to fundamentally change a nation with a paternalistic history, a “fatally flawed” Constitution, racist culture, and economic system that needed revision — by him.

That’s why it must have been a shock when Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to a billionaire businessman whose worldview opposed everything Barack stood for during his eight years, “waking up every morning in a house … built by slaves.”

Imagine thinking so highly of yourself and then having your successor be so widely rejected.

By choosing Donald Trump, the American public rejected Obama’s vision, which likely bruised his fragile ego. For Obama, Trump’s victory probably felt like a complete rejection of everything the community organizer had achieved during his two terms of trying to transform a constitutional republic into a Marxist state.

Now, nine years after that harsh blow of rejection, America learns that before and after the 2016 election, the world’s most thin-skinned egomaniac and his team of malevolent enforcers believed it was in the country’s best interest to protect their distorted view of democracy by making false accusations against the newly elected president.

Seeing himself as “… the one we’ve been waiting for,” it’s alleged that the former president suppressed the truth to support a story he and his entire cabinet knew was false. If cerebrally-challenged “tea baggers” chose Donald Trump in 2016, who better than Barack Obama to fix the mistake? Regardless of what that involved.

And so, the self-proclaimed champion of “democracy” resolved to do whatever it took to undermine a democratically elected president.

In the lead-up to 2016, the intelligence community repeatedly assessed and reported that Russia was “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means.”

Then, on Dec. 7, 2016, about a month after Trump successfully secured the victory and after Obama was revived with a strong dose of smelling salts, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper delivered some terrible news. Despite Obama believing Russia would be the fall guy, Clapper’s message proved otherwise.

“Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the U.S. Presidential election outcome,” he reported.

In other words, the election results showed that America did not want another round of Obama dressed in a pantsuit.

After processing the information, it took 48 hours for President Obama’s White House to strategize how to handle the disappointing turn of events.

The former president gathered his top National Security Council members for a meeting. The group included key figures like Clapper, CIA director John Brennan, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Secretary of State John Kerry, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and several other Trump-hating officials.

The topic was to discuss the Russia issue and figure out how to turn it into a problem.

In a follow-up to that meeting, Clapper’s executive assistant was instructed to send an email. The message was addressed to leaders in the intelligence community, instructing them “per the President’s request” to develop a more acceptable assessment that outlines the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.”

That kind of directive is similar to Obama creating a “more acceptable” short-form birth certificate after his original long form mysteriously went missing.

The email went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

Translation: Russia’s level of involvement in the election is unacceptable to Obama. Therefore, the team must craft a more suitable assessment that conveys what Obama wants it to communicate. So, even if that conclusion was a blatant lie, on behalf of upholding democracy, the CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS agreed that the democratic thing to do was to subvert democracy.

Confident that the usual allies would obey the president’s orders, Obama officials then leaked false information to media outlets hostile to Trump, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

Barack Obama likely felt justified in casting doubt on Donald Trump’s presidency, while also straining U.S. relations with a world leader Obama had come to despise almost as much as he despises Trump.

Early enough to cast doubt on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017, a new Obama-approved intelligence community assessment was released that directly contradicted the findings from the previous six months. According to Trump’s Department of National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard, these newer, more Obama-approved findings were based on information that, even at the time, was considered non-credible.

According to Gabbard, to delegitimize Trump’s victory, what was released to the public led to prolonged investigations, Congressional impeachment proceedings, arrests, innocent people being jailed, and “heightened Russia tensions.” Money and time were spent, reputations and lives were ruined, years were lost, and tense U.S.-Russian relations emerged, but all of this was a small price to pay, in his own mind, for Obama’s ego to be vindicated.

That’s why it’s easy to believe that during Trump’s first term, Barack Obama was probably working behind the scenes to destabilize the new president and ensure that, no matter what “tea baggers”-turned-MAGA voters decided in 2020, the Trump presidency wouldn’t get a second chance.

And so, perhaps even illegally, a substandard candidate was hand-picked and installed in office in 2020. After Joe Biden was sworn in in 2021, every Obama policy initiative that Americans rejected in 2016 was reinstated and heightened. Obama’s choice was not only a figurehead who could be manipulated, but also an embarrassing presence on the world stage.

President Barack Obama’s fingerprints were everywhere, and Biden’s term in office felt as if a sledgehammer was behind the scenes, crushing the very soul of this nation.

For those of us paying attention, what hasn’t made sense for the past nine years suddenly becomes clear. Looking back at the photo of Obama sitting next to Donald Trump on Inauguration Day 2017, fully aware of what he had set in motion, it’s a chilling reminder of what a dangerous threat Barack Obama truly is to America.

