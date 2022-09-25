Op-Ed: Gavin Newsom Goes All-In on the Cruelest Form of Abortion

This isn’t about pro-choice or pro-life anymore.

Gavin Newsom has gone all-in on the most cruel and extreme form of abortion — late-term.

The California governor and his “huddle from hell” legislature anticipated that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. In a rush to show how much they loved abortion, they quietly crafted the vaguely written Proposition 1, which states, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Make no doubt, this is the birthday abortion amendment and the most radical legislative attempt in the history of the United States to allow children to be exterminated up until the moment of birth.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe had no effect on California, which already allows abortion up to the viability of the fetus — generally considered 24 to 28 weeks — and with exceptions for the health or life of the mother.

As a constitutional amendment, Prop 1 would override existing California abortion law.

You’ve heard the old saying “the devil is in the details.” Well, Newsom and the California Legislature have gotten smart. With Prop 1 there are no details. The devil left out the details to make it sound like it’s a sweet, happy little pill to take.

With AB 2223, the bill that preceded Prop 1, they got caught being too specific. They included the word “perinatal,” and people knew that referred to infanticide. Sacramento leadership screamed, “No, it’s not,” but ultimately, they had to strip that language from the bill.

Don’t believe Prop 1 is the birthday abortion bill?

Orange County Register opinion columnist Susan Shelley asked proponents of Prop 1 and California Attorney General Rob Bonta if the claims that Prop 1 would legalize abortion at any time for any reason were accurate — claims included in a California voter information guide.

None of the people Shelley asked would commit to an answer, and none of them challenged the claim’s inclusion in the voter information guide, which they had the right to do if they felt the claim was misleading or not factual.

And if you think Newsom’s stopping in California, you’re betting on the lives of future generations. He recently began placing billboards in pro-life states encouraging women to come have an abortion in California. He’s even using Scripture on his billboards of death to justify his actions.

Numerous articles from left-wing sources have raised serious concerns about the constitutional amendment.

Former California Rep. Tom Campbell said in the Orange County Register, “Sacramento should withdraw Proposition 1 to specify post-viability abortion limits.” The Los Angeles Times said the “abortion measure wording confuses some.”

Most Californians draw a line in the sand when it comes to when abortions should take place. A recent survey from Rasmussen revealed that 79 percent of California likely voters are against late-term abortions.

This is Germany in the 1930s all over again. They started with the children and those with infirmities.

Newsom needs to own what he’s inventing.

As a pastor, I’m called to defend life. The Bible says I’m called to defend those who are destined for crushing, those who have no voice for themselves. If that doesn’t describe an unborn child, I don’t know what does.

I’m calling on the body of Christ to stand up against this abomination. Visit www.StopProp1.com to find ways to help.

Sane and compassionate people never want to see children torn from their mothers limb by limb, moments before birth. Dr. Kermit Gosnell performed such horrific procedures and sold the body parts. He is now in prison for the rest of his life.

Maybe Newsom and the California state legislators should join him.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

