Op-Ed: Globalists Are Starting to Sound Like the Biblical Kings Who Conspire Against God

One of the slogans of this effort is “Build Back Better,” a saying echoed by many political and business leaders around the world over the past few years.

But in order to “Build Back Better,” the current world system must be dismantled. Disruptions and chaos are either designed or exploited by these global elites to bring about the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” described by Klaus Schwab, and there are many graduates of his Forum of Young Global Leaders who are now in positions of great power and influence around the world working to bring this to fruition.

Some may remember the 1999 science fiction action film “The Matrix.” It depicts a future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, which an artificial intelligence created to distract humans while exploiting their bodies as an energy source.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), is an alumnus of the Forum of Young Global Leaders. In another example of life imitating art, he is investing billions of dollars in the development of the “Metaverse,” a virtual world accessible through a special immersive headset that completely isolates a person from his immediate surroundings. This artificial world would allow people to supposedly live the kind of fuller lives only the very wealthy experience in the real world.

This, of course, comes at a great price. Those in this system would be so distracted in time that they may not realize their pacification, exploitation and loss of freedom. They would be like the people of the church of Laodicea described in Revelation 3:17.

In an episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” when Captain Picard was abducted by the Borg and assimilated into their Collective, he was saved from their system and restored to humanity after he was rescued by the U.S.S. Enterprise crew and the Borg nanoparticles controlling him were removed from his body.

In “The Matrix,” protagonist Thomas Anderson was saved from the illusory world of the AI system and restored to humanity by Morpheus and his team when they unplugged him from the pod that imprisoned, controlled and exploited him.

Many of those belonging to international efforts such as those promoted by the World Economic Forum and its allies are reminiscent of the kings of the earth in Psalm 2 who conspire against the Lord Jesus Christ.

They are blinded by the god of this world from seeing the reality of “the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God” (2 Corinthians 4:3-4). They seek to usurp his righteous rule by creating a dark, artificial reality where they think they can be the lords of life and death over a humanity they reimagine and recreate in their own image.

Captain Picard and Thomas Anderson needed outside help to save them from a terrible fate. Likewise, the “Collective” or “Matrix” being constructed by the global elites of today is too powerful and evil to escape on our own. We need Someone from the outside far more powerful and willing to save us — and that Someone is Jesus Christ.

Some of us may have come from religious traditions that, while not dismissing the resurrection of Jesus, diminished or distracted from its importance in favor of adhering to certain distinctive doctrines or successively better law-keeping for salvation. This presents a false reality that obscures the fact that the resurrection provided the basis for the new birth — our dead spirits being brought to eternal life.

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you, who are protected by the power of God through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time” (1 Peter 1:3-5).

Christians have traditionally gathered to worship the Lord, be exhorted in their faith, and encourage one another on the first day of the week.

Recognizing this day, especially Resurrection Sunday (Easter), is an expression of faith in the reality of the resurrection of Christ from the dead that glorious morning after paying in full the debt of sin on the cross and being buried in the grave (1 Corinthians 15:1-8). It is an appreciation of God’s love in delivering them from the dark, artificial kingdoms of this world to the glorious reality of eternity in the kingdom of Jesus Christ.

