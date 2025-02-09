Op-Ed: The Great Conservative Comeback

“I don’t really care, Margaret.”

It was a moment on “Face The Nation” that Vice President J.D. Vance probably didn’t think much about, but it instantly became iconic on the right — perfectly capturing how we’re feeling since the undeniable red wave crashed down on America.

For years, we were the so-called “silent majority,” forced to keep our opinions locked away with our MAGA hats.

But the tide has turned:Being conservative is cool now. And in the words of our vice president, we ‘don’t really care‘ who thinks otherwise.

Maybe it was the relentless political warfare against President Donald Trump that backfired spectacularly. Perhaps it was the assassination attempt — waking up even the most disengaged Americans to the level of political violence tolerated by Democrats. Some would argue it was those candid Joe Rogan interviews that showcased candidates who can actually string a sentence together, rather than descending into an incoherent word salad.

Whatever the catalyst, something shifted in those final months of the Trump campaign, and the result was a healthy dose of cautious optimism that emboldened all of us on the right. And since President Trump’s decisive victory, that optimism has transformed into full-blown confidence as more Americans unapologetically embrace conservative values that, let’s be honest, are just normal.

Some things we could have seen coming: Americans are craving economic growth and a return to common-sense border laws. But for years, the left overplayed its hand –gaslighting us into believing that letting men take over women’s sports in the name of “inclusivity” or obsessing over pronouns was mainstream.

Spoiler alert: It never was.

And then, there were those groups who helped conservatives move the needle when they realized Democrats had completely abandoned them.

Jewish voters had no choice but to wake up when the left lumped itself in with extremists after the start of Israel’s war against Hamas. As pro-Palestinian protests erupted on college campuses across America, openly spewing unabashed anti-Semitism, Democrats made it clear that they had no intention of standing up to the radicalized youth who claim their progressivism. In that moment, countless Jews realized the party they once trusted wasn’t just indifferent to their persecution — it was enabling it.

But they weren’t the only ones experiencing a seismic shift.

The MAHA — “Make America Healthy Again” — crowd was like a moth to a flame when RFK Jr. hopped on board the Trump train. For years, they’d been told they were on the wrong side of history for questioning the health care system, but suddenly, their concerns were front and center.

Like so many others who found themselves politically homeless, they looked to the right and saw something they hadn’t before: a movement rooted in values, not virtue signaling. One that is determined to make the government work for the people again, not the other way around.

After being shamed, censored, and lectured by limousine liberals and their media cronies– we’re finally in the driver’s seat.

But the Great Conservative Comeback wasn’t built on blind party loyalty — it was built on reality and a fundamental rejection of failed policies and hypocrisy. The result? A cultural realignment so profound it made the 2024 election feel like a referendum on common sense.

As more Americans wake up to the lies they’ve been sold, one thing is certain: A new dawn has broken, and Republicans are back in a big way.

Oh, and in case it wasn’t clear — we still really don’t care, Margaret.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.