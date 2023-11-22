Op-Ed: What Hamas Taught Us - The Education Establishment Is a Tool of Leftist Indoctrination

The COVID-19 lockdowns were an eye-opener for parents and the country as a whole as to the disdain that many in the education establishment have for American values and ideals. While our kids were learning from home, parents got a firsthand look at what was being taught behind their backs in K-12 schools, and it wasn’t pretty.

We saw curricula infused with ideologies that taught our children to loathe their own country, not respect their neighbor and not strive for excellence and high achievement. Instead of schools that teach the three R’s, they had become leftist indoctrination and propaganda centers.

In light of the support for Hamas on college campuses, we now see the effect this indoctrination has had on the values and psyche of a generation of young adults. It does not bode well for the future of our once-great country.

It’s time to call a spade a spade: Jewish students at colleges and universities are experiencing harassment and actual threats and acts of violence from their fellow students and outside agitators at the most unprecedented levels since the Holocaust.

Even worse, this campaign is being led by the woke faculties and staff of these colleges. They are being egged on by the elected Marxist in Washington and championed by far too many in the establishment media.

What is the crime of these students? Simply being Jewish.

As a people, they have been too successful. The Jews have for thousands of years overcome oppression through sheer grit and determination, not blaming others. They are called oppressors by those who have no idea what the Jews have survived throughout recorded history. The Jewish belief in the principles of freedom and hard work is completely unacceptable by today’s woke standards.

The public has been witnessing mass demonstrations against Israel on numerous campuses. These protesters completely ignore the victims of Hamas’ violence and refuse to condemn the terrorists.

This not only reveals a shocking level of intolerance and bigotry on college campuses but also raises serious questions about the ideologies being nurtured in these institutions. The increasingly violent demonstrations and attacks against Jewish students shine a spotlight on the deterioration of higher education that has been going on unabated for decades.

Universities, which should be bastions of diverse thought and learning, are instead becoming hotbeds of anti-American sentiment. They’re not just failing to instill a sense of national pride; they’re actively nurturing a disdain for basic American values.

This rot in higher education is a threat to the very fabric of our society. It’s time we take a hard look at what’s happening in our educational institutions and demand changes that align with the principles and ideals that have long made America a beacon of freedom and progress.

The deterioration at all levels of American education will not be reversed overnight. We must fire all these Marxist professors, tenure be damned. We have to overhaul the leftist teachers’ unions that dominate primary and secondary education and return to student-focused parental control to dismantle the current woke education hierarchy.

We must brace ourselves for a long and challenging road ahead. Rooting out entrenched ideologies is a formidable task. Revamping curricula will not come without a fight.

On college campuses, it’s not just about safeguarding Jewish students or preserving the integrity of higher education; it’s about securing the future of our tolerant democracy itself. We must stay the course, advocating for and working toward the transformation of all of our academic institutions.

This is a collective responsibility — one that educators, administrators, students, parents and policymakers must shoulder together.

It may be a daunting task, but our dedication to this cause will ultimately determine the kind of society we cultivate for future generations.

