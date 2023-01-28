Op-Ed: Is History Repeating Itself with Biden's Classified Documents Scandal? The Deep State Only Has 3 Options

Let’s assume that Democratic Party operatives are working to use President Joe Biden’s unlawful possession of classified documents as an excuse to remove him from office prior to 2024 — a theory around which a consensus seems to be forming.

Do you think this will require them to first remove Vice President Kamala Harris?

It should.

Why? To replace her with someone more suitable to America’s political palate. For those old enough to remember, that is exactly how it was done with Richard Nixon.

First, Nixon’s vice president, Spiro Agnew, was removed from office for tax evasion and replaced by Gerald Ford, who then, upon Nixon’s resignation for cause, assumed the presidency. All done without anyone in America casting a single ballot.

So, this time around, whom will the Democratic Party choose to be their Gerald Ford?

That would turn on who would suit their purposes, which, in turn, would depend entirely on what exactly those purposes are — which, in turn, should cause us to pause and ask whose purposes we are discussing. The “Democratic Party’s,” or their overlords embedded within what has recently come to be referred to as the “Deep State”?

Of the two, without a doubt, America’s greater concern should be the latter. While the primary purpose of the political shell game about to be played regarding the replacement of Harris and Biden is undoubtedly to prevent Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the resources available to the Deep State to accomplish that objective are far greater than those available to the Democratic National Committee.

In the last two weeks, Tucker Carlson has suggested that the Deep State, via its effective use of the CIA, was able to successfully remove two presidents after they had each expressed a desire to eradicate the Deep State’s globalist cabal: John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon. So why would this objective not also be on its agenda with respect to Trump?

Of course, the answer is that it not only would be… it most certainly is!

Trump’s desire to take out the Deep State by draining the “swamp” has been his clear message to anyone listening for the last six years. Thus, preventing him from having another opportunity to accomplish that mission can only be at the top of the Deep State’s list of priorities.

To do that, there are only three venues available to it in which to make its play: the political, the legal and/or the physical impairment of Trump. To see that two of these options are in play right now does not take much effort.

The Biden-Harris shuffle — which is already in the works — is an indication of the Deep State’s current maneuvering within the political arena to eliminate the Trump threat.

As discussed above, the classified documents the Deep State has allowed to be found in Biden’s house are allowing it to put into play its search for his replacement. We are only left waiting to see if the Deep State thinks it can put in his place a political animal who would even remotely stand a chance of defeating Trump in an honest election — i.e., absent cheating at the polls. That is not likely at present, given the cast of qualified characters from which the Deep State has to choose — i.e., none.

Moreover, even the Deep State’s cheating in the next election will not likely leave it with any confidence sufficient to calm its nerves, no matter whom it might choose to replace Biden. That is largely due to Trump’s efforts to educate Americans everywhere about the various means of election fraud used by the Deep State in recent elections — which has consequently produced a strengthened public resolve to make every effort possible this time around to ensure that our elections are fair, honest and transparent.

Even if the Deep State thinks the patriots may fail to do so, it also knows it won’t be for lack of trying.

This takes us to the Deep State’s second option: to legally impair Trump’s candidacy in 2024. As with the political option, this alternative is fully on display by virtue of Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel attack dog, Jack Smith, whose mission it is to criminalize Trump’s possession of classified documents.

But, as is the case with the political option, when coupled with the failed Mueller investigation and the two subsequent failed impeachments of Trump, the Deep State is well aware that the legal option is unlikely to succeed. Especially given Biden’s now-revealed greater culpability for the same criminal allegations that Garland and Smith had hoped to use to bring down Trump — the unlawful possession of classified material.

Frighteningly, this leaves the Deep State with one last option that — to our knowledge — has yet to be attempted: to physically disable Trump from ever again becoming a viable candidate for president.

Tragically, Kennedy proved that this possibility falls far short of being impossible. Moreover, with the blatant weaponization of the FBI and the Department of Justice, it cannot be denied that the Deep State has far more resources available to it today than just the CIA. In fact, the availability of such resources will undoubtedly afford the Deep State a far greater opportunity to pull off this option, and to do so in a way that would be far less obvious than the assassination of Kennedy… or, for that matter, the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein.

This should leave all of us wondering… what the heck was FBI Director Christopher Wray doing attending the World Economic Forum in Davos?

Looking past any excuses he may offer to justify his foray into the heart of the Deep State, let us hope and pray he was not there to get his marching orders from those he may consider his true masters — like how they expect him to help expedite the removal of the thorn in their side that for the last six years has impeded the advancement of their globalist ambitions: America’s MAGA movement, personified by Donald J. Trump.

