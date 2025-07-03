Op-Ed: The House Needs to Pass the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

President Donald Trump has backed lots of legislation during his presidential experience, first term and second term. However, the Trump Era bulwark in the making is his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Drawing venom from Democrats and Republicans with regional agendas to uphold, and adoration from Republicans who wish to exemplify the American experience as much as they possibly can whether the ignorant opposition likes it or not.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is an example of American ascension: “No tax on tips,” a central policy promise of the Trump campaign; renewing the Trump tax cuts through permanent extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; deduction on interest for car loans, revolutionizing the automotive industry; raising the Child Tax Credit to $2,500, further incentivizing the middle class into pursuing the concept of the nuclear family.

These are just a few examples of the methods deployed in the bill to ensure the preservation of American heritage. Now the bill is on its way to the House of Representatives where it, God willing, will pass. But the path to the president’s desk is, at this juncture, one paved with difficulty, confusion, individual beltway and regional agendas, and most of all media scrutiny.

The House Representatives are deliberating patiently on the “Big Beautiful Bill” with extreme caution and concern. Some previously reported MAGA representatives have been displaying public disdain for the bill. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said in a recent statement that “there’s no way they have the votes.”

Unfortunately, if MAGA Republicans in the House are saying such anti-party blasphemy there’s a deep problem within the conference. Thankfully the RNC has moved back to Gingrich-style control — if you vote the wrong way, it’s primary time.

I, for one, applaud that philosophy especially when espoused to an individual voting against their country’s future.

For Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, it was too much to handle. But thankfully his one vote didn’t sway the vice president, and in the end, that’s all that was needed to get it through the Senate. In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson still holds confidence that he is able to properly direct the conference into voting for the bill with minimal adjustments.

But the beltway and regional agendas will clash, and whoever wants to stay in Congress must vote with the desires of their constituents. Hopefully, those in pursuit of committee assignments, campaign funding, zero primary challengers, and leadership positions will overlook the media scrutiny and pressure they may receive from those on the blood red fringe of the party to rise above it by voting for this bill.

Whatever the representatives choose to change, criticize, vote for or against, we can only hope that this bill will head to the president’s desk without any further delay.

For the good of the nation, for the good of Americans, and for the good of the unpredictable circumstances in the future.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

