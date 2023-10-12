Op-Ed: Iran Played Biden and the World Lost - Again

Let’s not mince words: Joe Biden and his administration have been played like a Stradivarius by the Iranians and their proxy terrorists Hamas.

Do you think the timing of the Hamas attacks on Israel was random? Think again.

This attack was not only meticulously planned but also executed with the singular goal of causing maximum damage to Israeli society, timed perfectly to coincide with Simchat Torah — almost 50 years to the day after the Yom Kippur War began. How’s that for Iranian planning?

Why did Hamas do this? Iran wants nothing more than to keep Israel and Sunni Arab nations at loggerheads.

This isn’t just speculation. Let’s break down the inexplicable moves from Team Biden that set the stage for this.

Financial Folly

Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t just resume the aid to the Palestinian Authority that President Donald Trump withheld; he bragged about it. This is the same Palestinian Authority that publicly announces it will continue to pay families of terrorist suicide bombers.

The Biden administration didn’t stop there. To appease the anti-Semite “squad,” it funneled millions into Gaza, effectively underwriting the Hamas attack on Israel.

Iran’s Windfall

Not to be outdone by Obama airlifting pallets of cash to Iran, Biden greenlit a $6 billion release of funds to Iran through a complicated prisoner swap. All this time, Iran has been cranking up its hate speech against Israel.

Could he not connect the dots? Iran’s got fresh cash and a newfound bravado, and guess who benefits? Hamas terrorists, that’s who.

Iran Deal Redux

Let’s not forget that Biden couldn’t wait to jump back into that disastrous Iran nuclear deal.

And who’s at the helm for the U.S.? Robert Malley, now under FBI investigation for potential security breaches as a puppet of the mullahs of Iran. It’s like “Keystone Cops,” but with global consequences.

Depleting Israel’s Arsenal

And let’s not gloss over the fact that Biden siphoned off munitions from Israeli stockpiles for transfer to Ukraine. Now Biden is supporting Ukraine at the expense of our greatest ally’s immediate security.

You can see the pattern of Biden’s adherence to Obama’s foreign policy of leading from behind. Kabul was a disaster, Putin boldly invaded Ukraine, China is flexing its muscles, and now Israel is under attack.

This was easy to predict; it’s a result of failing to recognize the importance of strong borders and a strong military.

Let’s take a short trip down memory lane to when Trump was in office. Whether you loved him or hated him, one thing was indisputable: Peace through strength was the name of the game.

Under Trump, Iran knew better than to act out, and Russia was in check. There was stability, not just in Europe but also in the Middle East. Remember the Abraham Accords? That wasn’t a fluke; it was the result of a foreign policy grounded in strength, not appeasement.

And let’s not gloss over this egregious fact: Five days in, the Biden administration still has egg all over its face.

Its initial reaction to the pure evil of Hamas murdering and kidnapping innocent civilians was to issue a statement urging “all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks,” effectively giving moral equivalency to Hamas terrorists and the Israeli government.

Biden has been supporting a regime that is pure, unadulterated evil. The terrorists murdered, raped and kidnapped innocent women and children. Their murders were captured on their cellphones and uploaded to their Facebook accounts.

This is not just a black eye for the administration; it’s an absolute failure for our entire country.

Like all true Americans, I stand tall with Israel, and my thoughts and prayers are with all the Jewish people inside and outside Israel.

There it is, America. The inconvenient truths you need to know. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

