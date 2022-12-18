Op-Ed: What Joe Biden Has in Common with Ebenezer Scrooge

Ebenezer Scrooge is the central character of Charles Dickens’ 1843 Christian allegory “A Christmas Carol.”

In this story, the rich, wicked, miserly Scrooge is visited by the chain-rattling spirit of his deceased partner, Marley. Marley comes to give Scrooge the opportunity to save himself. Scrooge is visited by three more spirits in the process of this reclamation.

The first spirit confronts Scrooge with his past, showing him how he ended up in his current miserable state. The result is that Scrooge shoves a large candlesnuffer over the head of the spirit to extinguish and hide the light of truth. So Scrooge is unmoved.

The second spirit shows Scrooge how his present actions are affecting others around him. This impacts Scrooge a little, but he is left essentially unchanged.

The third spirit shows Scrooge his future, and basically gives him a divine revelation of hell. After this visit, Scrooge is a changed man. In fact, the first thing he does the next morning is to go to church, and afterward, Dickens says that Scrooge “became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as this old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world.”

So Scrooge being given a divine revelation of hell was an act of mercy, for it caused him to choose to change and prevented him from spending an eternity in the lake of fire.

I know the Bible teaches us to pray for our leaders, but sometimes I have a hard time figuring out what to pray for them. I mean, how do you pray for Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer or Adam Schiff? I certainly cannot pray God’s blessings upon them, for God will not bless the ungodly.

That is when I began to realize that Biden’s life has been very similar to Ebenezer Scrooge’s in that Biden has had his misdeeds brought before him by others.

For example, did Biden really win the 1972 Delaware Senate election?

At the time, Delaware was strongly Republican and the incumbent Republican senator, Caleb Boggs, had never suffered defeat in 26 consecutive years as a representative, governor or senator. Biden’s campaign was staffed with family, chiefly relying on handout newsprint position papers.

While Biden trailed by 30 points through the summer before the election, he suddenly pulled off a stunning victory, winning by just over 3,000 votes in the closest Senate race of 1972. It is interesting that in the same year, Republican President Richard Nixon crushed the Democratic candidate, winning 49 states and taking over 60 percent of the vote. So did Biden really win?

Throughout his years in the Senate, Biden was called out by the news media for lying about graduating in the top half of his class, lying about having three degrees, and totally plagiarizing the speeches of others, such as John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey. He even lifted an entire speech, nearly verbatim, from British politician Neil Kinnock, with “phrases, gestures, and lyrical Welsh syntax intact,” according to The New York Times.

When confronted about this, he simply said, “The notion that every thought or notion or idea you have to go back and find and attribute to someone I think is, quite frankly, ludicrous.” Although Biden was confronted about this behavior, he did not change, and it led to the collapse of his 1988 presidential campaign.

Recently, Biden was also confronted about how his nonsensical policies are impacting the lives of Americans and driving inflation to a 40-year high. While eating his $37 ice cream cone, Biden responded, “The economy is strong as h***.” It seems that without a teleprompter, Biden cannot say two sentences without profanity. Regardless, when confronted with how his current actions are affecting others, Biden was totally unchanged.

So let’s see — Biden was confronted with his past, and he did not choose to change, and he was confronted with his present, and he did not choose to change. Hey, this is just like Ebenezer Scrooge!

So where does that leave us as to how to pray for him?

We need to pray that Biden stays lucid enough as he goes to bed at night that the LORD can give him a chain-rattling divine revelation of hell that might bring Biden to change, receive Jesus and save himself. Like Ebenezer Scrooge, he definitely needs reclamation.

2 Corinthians 7:10: “For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

