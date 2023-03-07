Op-Ed: Our Lawmakers Have Forgotten the Core Principle of Our Law and Embraced Barbarism

In my home state of Connecticut, the (primarily Democrat-run) legislature is considering a “safe harbor fund” for out-of-state women seeking abortions.

In short, the state proposes using Connecticut taxpayer funds to pay 100 percent of the cost of abortion services and travel costs for out-of-state low-income women. Connecticut permits abortions up to six months in utero. See the following video of a 3- to 6-month-old baby in utero.

Ironically, Connecticut is called the “Constitution State.” However, it has drifted far from its moorings. Our civil lawmakers either have forgotten that civil law is informed by moral and natural law (as stated in our Declaration of Independence) or have become deftly ignorant of the nature of law itself.

The moral law has been revealed in Scripture. It tells us that murder, theft, lying, rape, etc., are all moral violations. Indeed, these moral trespasses carry civil penalties that the state imposes. However, this only begs the question(s), “Where does the moral law originate? Moreover, why do these violations carry civil penalties?” This is where the dilemma lies.

The Apostle Paul makes a statement regarding the moral law in his epistle to the Romans.

“For when Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do what the law requires, they are a law to themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that the work of the law is written on their hearts, while their conscience also bears witness, and their conflicting thoughts accuse or even excuse them” (Romans 2:14-15).

Paul refers to the law of God given to Israel. At Mt. Sinai, Israel was given the Ten Commandments written on stone. However, Paul says in the above passage that the moral law is written on the hearts of the Gentiles. In other words, the commandments were written by the finger of God on every human heart.

Therefore, our lawmakers base civil law on the moral law established by God. In short, without moral law, civil law would not exist. Civil law is predicated on moral law. I would challenge any lawmaker to attempt to propose a law that is not informed by moral law.

So is the issue of abortion in sync with the moral law? Let’s place the “pro-choice” and pro-life arguments aside. Let’s hone in on the procedure itself, and then ask whether it is humane or moral.

There are four methods of killing a baby in utero.

1. The mother takes abortion pills, which prevent blood and nutrients from nourishing the baby; essentially, the baby starves to death. The mother expels the baby while using the bathroom, and the baby is flushed down the toilet.

2. When the mother is between five and 13 weeks pregnant, the most common abortion method involves suctioning the baby out of the womb. The baby is ripped out of the womb through a tube and dismembered due to the power of the suction and the frailty of the baby’s bones. The baby is then disposed of.

3. When the baby is 13 to 24 weeks in utero, the abortionist uses a Sopher clamp to remove it. This long instrument with very sharp teeth is inserted into the mother’s womb, grasps an arm, leg or other body part and then dismembers the baby until all parts of the baby’s body are removed. The abortionist must account for all body parts (head, arms, legs, heart, etc.).

4. When the baby is 25 weeks in utero, he or she is essentially fully developed. The abortionist administers a drug by needle, targeting the baby’s head or torso. This drug is designed to cause the baby to go into cardiac arrest. After the drug takes effect, the baby will die. The woman will then carry the baby for 24 to 72 hours before she can deliver her dead child. If the baby cannot be delivered, the process in point three is repeated. You can see an animation of the process here.

Oregon, the District of Columbia, Colorado, New Mexico, New Jersey and Vermont have no limit on when an abortion can occur.

Is abortion humane or moral? I would submit that this procedure is the cruelest invention known to man. What’s more, it is being done to the most innocent among us.

As I stated in my testimony to the state, “For anyone to see this procedure and walk away from it and still believe it is moral, at best they have a lack of humanity, at worst they are borderline psychopathic.” Indeed, I lean toward the latter, especially when there are vile songs being made to glorify abortion.

Arguing the politics of abortion is a smokescreen. We must engage this issue by viewing it as one of the most barbaric procedures known to man. And on a spiritual level, we must understand that this is spiritual warfare and that the abortion industry is literally satanic.

May we never stop fighting to end the institution of abortion.

