Op-Ed: The LGBT Agenda Is a Lie

In recent years, our society has escalated its quest to promote sexual perversion.

Our culture and educational system appear to be on steroids in promoting the LGBT agenda as if it is morally viable and worth celebrating. Hence, June has been classified as “Pride Month” in honor of those entrapped in sexual perversion. What is most troubling is that these perverse lifestyles are introduced to children as early as kindergarten.

Moreover, those who challenge these lifestyles risk being canceled or forced to apologize to atone for the “sin” of dishonoring the LGBT community. In a twisted sense, the LGBT community has become a protected class due even more reverential honor than Jesus Christ.

For example, when was the last time anyone was forced to make an apology for taking the Lord’s name in vain, which is the highest name above every name (Philippians 2:9-11)? Indeed, although biblical principles informed our nation’s founding and liberty, they are forbidden in the classroom or white-washed to create animus toward our Christian history.

Yet drag queens can host story hours, and LGBT history can be taught to our children. Most sadly, even church leaders waver or outright endorse LGBT perversion. Some church buildings will hoist the LGBT flag to show solidarity with the community. Yet most will not raise a Christian flag. A bit odd, right?

What does the Bible have to say about this? I want to appeal to two passages. One may seem obscure, but it unearths some foundational principles on this issue.

The Apostle Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 11:2-16 on the issue of head coverings for women. The central theme of this section is God’s created order. Within Paul’s argument are some principles that directly relate to the issue of transgenderism and homosexuality. He says the following:

“For if a wife will not cover her head, then she should cut her hair short. But since it is disgraceful for a wife to cut off her hair or shave her head, let her cover her head. … Does not nature itself teach you that if a man wears long hair it is a disgrace for him, but if a woman has long hair, it is her glory?” (1 Corinthians 11:6, 14-15)

As stated above, this section clarifies God’s created order. When Paul speaks of a woman cutting her hair short, it is an inference to the woman wanting to look like a man. Likewise, when Paul teaches that wearing long hair is a disgrace for a man, the implication is that he would be attempting to look like a woman.

Interestingly enough, Paul uses some key Greek terms that illustrate precisely what he is trying to communicate.

The phrase “Does not nature itself teach you” is critical to the passage. The term “nature” in Greek is physis, which connotes someone’s inner constitution or makeup. In short, Paul is appealing to the essence of our humanity and, to a degree, our conscience.

Moreover, Paul refers to men wanting to look like women and women wanting to look like men as disgraceful. The Greek term he uses for “disgraceful,” atimia, means “dishonorable.”

In short, Paul teaches that it is disgraceful for a man to look like a woman and a woman to look like a man because it is out of sync with natural law, which is God’s created order.

Ironically (or not), the same terms appear when Paul writes to the Romans regarding homosexuality and lesbianism. He states:

“For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable (atimia) passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature (physis); and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error” (Romans 1:26-27).

In the above passage, we see almost verbatim language as in 1 Corinthians 11.

There is a slight difference in the description found in verse 27. “Shameless” in this context is asxemosyne, which means “without form.” In simple terms, Paul is describing deformity or improper behavior.

While understanding Paul’s teaching that it is unnatural and disgraceful for a man to look like a woman and a woman to look like a man, how much more shameful would it be for a person to “identify” as the opposite sex? Likewise, when it comes to homosexuality and lesbianism, these behaviors are improper, shameful and contrary to nature.

Teaching our children that these aberrant lifestyles are morally justifiable violates the law of God, which would be commandment No. 9, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” (Exodus 20:16). If we do so, we are searing their consciences (1 Timothy 4:1-2). Scripture teaches that those who teach such lies already have a seared conscience and are inspired by demons.

And what would be the penalty for harming a child? According to Jesus, it would be better for such a person to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and be drowned in the sea (Matthew 18:5-6). In short, harming an innocent child will incur a most severe penalty. In my view, confusing a child regarding God’s natural order is abusive.

Those caught in the above lifestyles, may you repent. And those teaching lies or afraid to share the truth, may you repent and embrace God’s truth.

