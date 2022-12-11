Op-Ed: Liberals' Gender Confusion Could've Been Cleared Up by Mr. Rogers

In 2006, YouTube was acquired by Google for $1.65 billion just a year after its launch. Since that time, censorship on YouTube has increased considerably, even to the point where educational videos are censored, like those of PragerU.

On Tucker Carlson’s show in 2017, Dennis Prager said the videos were labeled by Google as “inappropriate for children.” It was noted that Google seemed to silence conservative views more. This led to a court case in which “Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said YouTube was a private forum despite its ‘ubiquity’ and public accessibility, and hosting videos did not make it a ‘state actor’ for purposes of the First Amendment,” Reuters reported.

In other words, YouTube and Google are not bound by the First Amendment, and their users are not protected by the right to free speech.

A colleague sent me a link to a Mr. Rogers video from 1968. After watching this video, I became extremely concerned about the possibility of Mr. Rogers being censored on YouTube, since he has no First Amendment rights on the platform. In the video, Mr. Rogers sings a song entitled “Everybody’s Fancy.” Some of the lines of the song are as follows:

“Boys are boys from the beginning. (If you were born a boy, you stay a boy.)

Girls are girls right from the start. (If you were born a girl, you stay a girl and grow up to be a lady.)

Only girls can be the mommies. Only boys can be the daddies.

Everybody’s fancy, everybody’s fine. Your body’s fancy, and so is mine!”



I thought to myself, “What an informative song.” It reminded me of an article I once read entitled “Are Puppies Binary?”

Then I reflected on what is happening in our society today when liberals want us to declare our pronouns, can’t decide what defines a woman, want to transgender our children, want to allow boys in the girls’ locker rooms and showers at schools, want to allow men to compete in women’s sports, and claim men can get pregnant. I thought, “How did this happen? How did these liberals get so confused about who is a boy and who is a girl?”

Then it hit me! They missed getting to watch Mr. Rogers in 1968!

So I dug further, being the investigative reporter that I am, and found another video. This video is again of Mr. Rogers singing the song “Everybody’s Fancy,” only this time the song is made up of a series of 17 different clips through the years of Mr. Rogers singing the same song. You can even watch his hair turn from black to gray, for the clips cover 1968 to 1991. So this is 23 years of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” — and he was still singing the exact same song.



So how could a Supreme Court nominee not know the definition of a woman? How could politicians in general be so confused about who is a boy and who is a girl or who can be a mommy and who can be a daddy? Then it hit me again! They totally missed “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Well, I thought I would inform these liberals that they can still watch Mr. Rogers on YouTube — at least for now — and hopefully get their brainwashed minds reprogrammed and possibly rejoin the rest of society.

Well, to be truthful, while my wife did watch Mr. Rogers, I never did. But even so, I figured out which bathroom to use.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.