Op-Ed: Mainstream Narrative on Israel Replaces Jewish History with a 20th-Century Phenomenon

This is Part 10 of a 10-part series exposing the underreported joint European and Palestinian program to bypass international law and establish a de facto Palestinian state on Israeli land.

The international community continues to conspire against the reality of Israel’s existence by testing the limits of its sovereignty and threatening the Jewish right to self-determination.

Palestinian-Arab society — among the most anti-Semitic in the world (long before Jewish settlements were part of the picture) — in which government-run television, media, textbooks and mosques encourage violence against Jews, praise Hitler, characterize Jews as “apes and pigs,” and deny the Holocaust, use Jewish “settlements” as a smokescreen to distract from the real agenda based on a single belief held for centuries: Jews do not belong.

Thomas Friedman of The New York Times, who can hardly be accused of being pro-Israel, understood this upon visiting the region in 2000, writing, “To think that the Palestinians are only enraged about settlements is also fatuous nonsense. Talk to the 15-year-olds. Their grievance is not just with Israeli settlements, but with Israel. Most Palestinians simply do not accept that the Jews have any authentic right to be here.”

The progressive international public has fervently bought into the red herring of Jewish settlements while hypocritically remaining silent with regard to settlement activity in Western Sahara, Northern Cyprus, Ceuta and Melilla, Tibet, and the Falkland Islands.

Talking heads are infatuated with reporting on Jewish population growth, but consistently fail to differentiate between natural growth through births and marriages and new housing through active expansion. And in conflating these two, they are overlooking that, in point of fact, Jewish settlement activity has actually been decreasing. All new construction approvals in the Jewish sector are within existing municipal lines, and no territorial expansion to speak of has been approved for Jewish settlement in decades.

The establishment media and cultural apparatus conveniently ignore the history of these Jewish settlers, many of whom are indigenous to the region but whose parents or grandparents were forcibly expelled in 1948 when Jordan seized power.

Instead of acknowledging them as descendants of refugees merely returning home, pundits, politicians and protesters self-righteously invoke the Fourth Geneva Convention, disregarding its lack of application to Israeli settlers, who have never been coerced into moving or been forcibly relocated to the West Bank.

“Jewish-only” roads that they are keen to disparage as “racist” or “right-wing” are, in fact, a form of protection, constructed by the Israeli military to bypass Arab towns where Palestinians continue to engage in terror attacks, shootings, lynching, stabbings, arson and bombings.

The Oslo Accords make it explicitly clear that Area C is administered by Israel, and the Palestinian leadership has made it clear that it no longer considers itself bound by that framework.

The European Union would never allow an external entity to abridge the sovereignty of one of its own member states in this way, nor would it endorse such behavior anywhere else. In bankrolling and assisting Palestinian development in Area C, moreover, the EU undermines its stated purpose of supporting peace negotiations.

“The fact that Europeans intervene in such a way in our land is simply disgraceful,” declares Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi, founder of the Israeli organization HaBirthonistim. “They don’t understand our needs, our security issues, and are acting against formal agreements. It’s outrageous.”

That Israel has not only looked askance but is aiding and abetting this unilateral activity is utterly scandalous and borders on pathological. Israel’s decades-long failure to formulate policy in the West Bank has turned life for Jewish and Arab inhabitants of Area C into a bureaucratic nightmare, what the Israeli NGO Regavim calls a “black hole of law and order.”

Palestinians frequently speak of the year 2030 as an endpoint, and with plans, vision, spirit, money and global support behind them, it is not unthinkable that within a decade or two, Palestinians will have their own state on Area C territory. Maps used by the PA throughout the West Bank in textbooks and official documents completely erase the state of Israel, referring to the whole region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea as “Palestine.”

Those who understand the scope of this problem recognize that Israel’s most precious resource is the land itself, and the legal battle to preserve it is a battle for survival.

They have witnessed how the Fayyad plan is part of a much bigger strategy of illegal land use that extends to the Negev in the south and to the Galilee in the north, all driven by a European-supported narrative that replaces Jewish history with the 20th-century phenomenon of Palestinian-Arab nationalism.

If Israeli authorities do not lift their heads from the sand, one day they may find that their land of Israel, the one and only state of the Jewish people, has been swallowed up entirely.

