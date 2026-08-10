Op-Ed: Make Families Self-Sufficient Again

Once upon a time, families were self-sufficient. They grew their own food, made their own clothes and household products, repaired their own vehicles, and repurposed what they could. They cared for themselves and leaned on community when needed.

Today, most of these skills are forgotten. Cost of living keeps soaring — from inflation and fading self-reliance knowledge.

People pay $1,000 for a repair instead of $100 on a part. Instead of preserved food from a cellar — new homes aren’t even built with one — they buy processed food of unknown origin. Cheap plastic products pile up because no one bothers fixing anything anymore — modern culture just replaces what breaks with something equally disposable. Families are overwhelmed by expenses, and even dual incomes don’t seem to be enough.

How did we get here? Is it really progress? Can we go back?

This happened gradually, yet self-reliance skills have nearly vanished in just a couple of generations. People are more stressed and afraid than ever because their well-being depends on increasingly unstable systems.

The feminist movement began innocently enough — women are people too, deserving an equal voice. Then, during the Great Depression and World War II, women entered the workforce out of necessity and patriotism.

This coincided with the rise of modern public education. Before the Depression, schools served mostly the wealthy or were tied to a religious or ethnic group; women worked, but their primary responsibilities remained at home.

When the Depression hit, President Franklin D. Roosevelt instituted major education reform, funding new schools that prioritized poor families. With children now in school, mothers could contribute financially in ways they hadn’t before. It was seen as progress — but few considered what was lost.

Before public schools became widespread, children spent most of their time at home learning family trades, home management, and their family’s heritage, religion, and values from their parents. Once children began spending their days away from home, they grew disconnected from the basic functions of running a household.

Knowledge stopped passing down, and young families today are overwhelmed by both domestic and professional demands.

A couple of generations ago, one parent worked while the other managed the home, and together they built a balanced household. Children learned useful skills; husband and wife worked as a team toward common goals.

The tragedy of the Depression era is that no one reminded women of the value they brought simply by being home. A wage is easy to measure; the value of unpaid daily work at home is not. So instead of returning home, women became increasingly career-focused, chasing higher pay and status to prove their worth.

As a result, home life is often neglected, more necessities get outsourced, and couples compete rather than cooperate. Expenses pile up because no one has the time or experience to manage them. Children are shaped more by peers and outside adults than by parents. Families grow up fractured and overwhelmed.

Is this progress? Is it what women really wanted — monetary value over the value of being a nurturing presence at home?

This isn’t a criticism of working women, or a debate about whether women should work. It’s a reflection on whether this sweeping reform was truly a step forward.

Education matters — kids should read, write, and do math. But other skills children once grew up with have nearly disappeared. Society seems to have traded one kind of education for another: book learning instead of home and business management.

There’s a better way forward — one that brings families back together, lets children learn essential life skills, cuts monthly expenses, and even opens the door to family enterprise. But it isn’t easy, and most families won’t attempt it, because it requires a mindset shift: seeing the family as a unit that succeeds or fails together, rather than chasing individual goals.

It requires adults to relearn skills like cooking, sewing, breadmaking, and car maintenance — the things “people used to do in the 40s.” They did, and they didn’t have to pay for them. It takes time to learn and time to do, and since these skills are no longer passed down, today’s young adults start at a disadvantage. Fortunately, the internet makes self-teaching possible even without someone to learn from directly.

Often, it means one parent stepping back from paid work. That’s a hard transition and a real sacrifice — but after factoring in costs that shrink when a parent is home, such as childcare, takeout, house cleaning, and basic maintenance, the tradeoff may be smaller than it looks. And there’s a real peace in self-sufficiency: not depending on someone else’s availability or expertise.

Then there’s the part most families aren’t ready for: choosing to homeschool their kids. It may be the most daunting step, but also one of the most important — children at home learn far more about becoming successful, independent adults, and intentional parents can ensure their kids truly learn to read.

That single skill shapes a lifetime of well-being. Consider that 70 percent of welfare recipients and 75 percent of prison inmates read below a basic level, while public school reading rates keep falling — only about 35 percent of students reach reading proficiency by the end of high school.

Society has lived in chaos and stress for too long. Home should be a place of peace, not strife — yet many families experience the opposite. In chasing value, we’ve forgotten the most valuable thing: a warm place to return to after surviving a world that often doesn’t care.

What a joy it would be to provide that haven again. If society can move away from individualism and back toward a family-centered life — where households work together for the good of the whole, and loyalty, camaraderie, and love become the heartbeat of the home — there will be peace.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.