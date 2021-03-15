Op-Ed: The Media Is Psychologically Abusing Black People and Racially Discriminating Against White People

Since 2015, Americans have endured constant media coverage of black Americans being killed or abused by police or white individuals.

The media has run these images and videos on loop. It is no wonder there is a perception that black Americans “are being hunted down” as LeBron James put it, by the police.

The idea that black people cannot leave their homes or walk down the street has been proven false on many occasions. But because the truth doesn’t fit the narrative that drives ratings for these giant media corporations, they refuse to tell Americans the truth.

They have participated in psychological abuse.

Who can watch images like George Floyd’s death over and over and not be bothered? All of America was disturbed by what we saw in Floyd’s case.

TRENDING: Law Professor Fired for Racism After Saying Some Black Students Do Poorly in Her Class

There was an incident in 2018 when 36-year-old Timothy Coffman suffered nearly the exact same death that Floyd did. Only the major media coverage was nowhere to be found.

The mainstream media has also never bothered to run on loop the tragic stories of Tony Timpa and Justine Damond, both killed by police. The only difference in Coffman, Timpa and Damond’s deaths is that the victims were white, which the media conveniently forgot to mention in the headlines.

There are many other stories where a police officer’s conduct was questionable, but when the suspects or victims are white they receive virtually no media attention. We now live in a society in which the skin color of the victim determines whether a tragedy will be reported on or not.

Even black victims have to fit into a narrative for the media. If you are black and killed by another black person who is not associated with law enforcement, that story will miss the mainstream headlines too.

Do you think the establishment media psychologically abuses black people? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (30 Votes) 6% (2 Votes)

Those heartbreaking cries from the mothers and fathers of these victims aren’t worthy of mainstream media attention. The lack of coverage gives the impression that those stories are less frequent and that the real problems are white officers on the hunt for black men.

We are being psychologically abused and lied to.

The psychological abuse that has been forced upon the black community by the media, race hustlers and politicians is not only morally evil but dangerous to society. When a human being constantly hears negativity about themselves they will believe that negativity even when it defies facts, logic and reason.

Psychotherapist Amy Morin describes a situation where a man named Bill came into her office saying “I’m not meant to be a leader” despite being offered a position to lead at his job. Upon further probing, the patient revealed that as a child he had overheard a teacher say to his parents, “He’s more of a follower than a leader.” Twenty-five years later, Bill had internalized those thoughts and still held on to them despite evidence to the contrary.

Morin writes, “Much like Bill, all of us hold onto the beliefs we developed during childhood with all our might. And quite often, we let those negative self-beliefs prevent us from being as successful as we could be.”

RELATED: Tim Graham: Tax-Funded NPR Is Promoting Book About Gay, Transgender 'Throuple'

In the black community, many of us are told by our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers, guidance counselors and virtually anyone black who we interact with from a very young age that “white people don’t want you to succeed” or “you have to work twice as hard as white people to get ahead” or “you’re black and that’s already a strike against you.”

Then the media comes in and overplays incidents that appear to confirm that ideology. In some way, form or fashion, we hear negative rhetoric that black skin is a burden on our lives and that becomes ingrained and internalized in our minds.

And when a human being — regardless of their skin color, background or education — is constantly fed negativity, they will believe it and act out that belief.

The bottom line is that if you think you can’t, you won’t — and you will not even try.

These narratives help only the news organizations’ and the race hustlers’ bottom line. They benefit by capitalizing on the negative news, which leads to public outrage, which causes riots and unrest and ultimately extortion from the public.

It is reported that the Black Lives Matter organization has raised $90 million in 2020 and it appears that virtually none of that money has made its way to the communities it claims to help.

Unfortunately, this happens with many of these types of organizations. The funds typically remain at the top and never funnel down to the people. There is nothing new in what happens within these organizations and race hustlers. It goes as far back as the 1800s.

Booker T. Washington, a black American author, educator and presidential adviser born in 1856, wrote:

“There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs — partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.”

It is interesting and unsettling that for all the racism and hatred that the Obamas, Al Sharpton, the BLM organizers and other race hustlers of that ilk believe to be so prevalent in America today, they somehow have managed to overcome it and become a part of the American elite, but the rest of us can’t and are perpetually oppressed.

They have helped the media perpetuate the psychological abuse that is destroying not only black America but the country as a whole. Nevertheless, they’ll continue to sell doom and gloom to black America and wait to collect another hefty check.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.