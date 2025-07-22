Op-Ed: Meet the Executioners of the Constitution Undermining Trump in the Courts

Talwani, Moss, and Laplante.

Those are names very uncommon to the regular American, but apparently these people are more powerful than our Commander-In-Chief.

How could this be?

Well, they’re federal judges — Judges Indira Talwani, Randolph D. Moss, and Joseph Laplante, to be exact — and they’ve been blocking President Donald Trump’s executive orders left and right.

Therefore, federal judges must be more powerful than our duly elected president, right?

These poor excuses for legal arbiters are, in truth, in command of executing our nation’s constitutional principles. Unfortunately, they do so with as much candor as a gossip columnist, and I’m not joking about that.

Their opinions, cleverly disguised as verdicts in some cases, often quite literally sound like submissions to the Daily Beast. I’m sure you’re asking “How do they do it?”

This is their corrupt little playbook.

Most of these career-driven judges want the praise of their liberal milieu, but don’t have the guts to run for Congress or make any true change in their community. So, a quick cop-out for many such activists is becoming a federal judge.

This way they can sit on the bench after years of letting their bar certificate collect dust, and issue preliminary injunctions to stop any presidential action they want.

With misguided inspiration in their hearts from the Warren Court, they twist and bend the letter of the law to fit their client’s — excuse me I mean plaintiff’s — narrative.

Now, there is one pesky little piece of paper standing in their way: The Constitution.

But never fear, we can simply interpret it to say whatever we want! That sentiment, which most 0f these activist judges adhere to, is called the Living Constitution folks.

Associate Justice Scalia predicted this far-left interpretation of legal doctrine would ruin the judicial branch years before he passed, always employing the stinging reminder that the Constitution says what it says.

MAGA Social Media Star Jonas Viereck chimed in on the issue, stating the 14th Amendment was a necessity at the time of authorization due to cases like Dred Scott vs. Sandford, however it’s repeatedly being “taken advantage of” through phenomena such as “birthing tourism” by the snakes slithering their way through our borders into permanent American residency.

If Jonas can see how schizo this crap is then why can’t federal judges? Because, they’re blinded by their own hubris and desire for applause from the liberal intellectual class.

They’re too busy serving lawyers with their microwaved Warren Court-style réchauffé, stuffing our jurisprudence full with these ridiculous waste of words veiled under a court seal.

But federal judges don’t follow that strict constitutionalist view, they think they have free reign to stop anything simply through taking a case or issuing a ruling, even ones directly antithetical to the Constitution.

Here’s the kicker to this whole debacle: Congress determines, according to Article III of the Constitution, the powers of courts under the Supreme Court.

This means the federal judges have not only been acting like they’re above the President, but also like they’re above Congress.

Sometimes, federal judges will supersede the Supreme Court, as Judge Laplante is currently showcasing in his birthright citizenship case issuing an injunction that somehow must be abided although the Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of Trump’s Executive Order on the matter.

So, in practice, federal judges are, if you’re keeping count, above the president, Congress, and the Supreme Court.

I wonder what’s next? Federal judges executing judicial review?

They’re already contradicting the ultimate principle of case law, stare decisis — that is, they refuse to follow precedents set by previous rulings if it contradicts their agenda.

Why stop there?

At this point, let’s let them hear all the cases, they must build a new jurisprudence starting now, they are officially the highest courts in our land!

All kidding aside, we are living in a symphony of legal madness, and federal judges are bringing all the instruments they can to play one final ode to our separation of powers.

Behold, the Executioners of the United States Constitution.

Behind my sarcastic quips, I hope you’ll all be able to detect a sense of extreme worry.

We mustn’t let these saboteurs sitting on the bench dictate the future of our country with their New York Times submission opinions, injunctions, or verdicts.

It’s time to appeal, every single one of these judges must be taught that they are not the final determiners of the meaning of the law, that task lies in the lap of our Supreme Court.

That chamber determines what is contra legem (against the law), not some venomous vipers swathed in black cloaks at the top of some New Hampshire courthouse.

Stick to your empty meaningless docket, leave the executive orders alone and get a therapist for that ego.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

