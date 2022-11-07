Op-Ed: What's Missing from the Democratic Party Platform Tells You Everything You Need to Know

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

The Declaration of Independence speaks to several significant things: 1) “All men are created equal.” It does not say “evolved,” but “created,” acknowledging that God Almighty is the Creator of mankind and all that exists.

If there is any question concerning what the Founding Fathers meant, the Declaration continues and says men are 2) “endowed by their Creator,” meaning that God has given us certain things called 3) “unalienable rights.” These rights are not given to men by government, but by God Almighty. Then the Founding Fathers tell us the purpose of government.

4) “To secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men.” So the purpose of government is to protect the rights that our Creator has given to us. Imagine that!

5) Lastly, the Declaration says that government obtains its power from the “consent of the governed.” That means that the only power that government has is the power that “we the people” allow it to have.

The Declaration of Independence is an amazing document, and it shines a lot of light on our political parties.

The word “Creator” in reference to the LORD God Almighty is completely missing from the Democratic Party platform. Concerning this platform, the word “God” is also extremely controversial, with members of the party expressly voting the word off the platform at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. You can watch video of this happening. They had to take the vote three times, because the person conducting the vote seemingly could not believe what he was seeing or hearing. During the same convention, the Democrats even booed God, and in 2020 they left him out of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Regardless of all this, if you search the 2020 Democratic Party platform for the word “God,” you do not find it. You do find the term “God-given” on page 23, speaking to people’s “God-given potential,” but I understand this was added later.

In contrast, the 2016 Republican Party platform mentions “Creator” once and the name “God” twice just in the preamble, and numerous times throughout the document. The Texas GOP mentions God in the first five words of its preamble: “Affirming our belief in God.”

Liberals call this “full MAGA.” So I guess that means MAGA is Christian and the Democratic platform is not.

The contrast between the two party platforms is starkly different, with Democrats promising to give us things, and Republicans promising to protect the things already given to us by God.

How can Democrats reflect in their platform that they do not support the founding document of the United States, and at the same time claim they “are fighting for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every American”? People who do not believe in the God mentioned in the founding document of our nation certainly cannot believe in God-given unalienable rights, either. Unbelieving Democrats have totally missed the truth that our Founding Fathers expressed, which is that the purpose of government is to ensure that we have and keep these God-given rights.

Democrats have decided that they know better than our Founding Fathers concerning who should wield the power of government. They want to tell us what rights they will allow us to have, instead of protecting our God-given rights like the right to life.

As we have seen, Democrats also do not concede to the will of the governed by having free and fair elections.

Perhaps we should diligently consider what type of government we want as we vote on Tuesday. Do we want a government that protects our God-given rights and the republic for which our American flag stands, or do we want a government that dictates to us what rights we can have and excludes God, our Creator, from its decision-making process, like communist China and North Korea?

