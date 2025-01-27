Op-Ed: Muslim Americans Could Be Key Addition to the MAGA Movement

The year began with a stark reminder of the challenges facing America. A shocking terror attack in New Orleans, perpetrated by an American-born extremist, underscored the persistent threat of radical ideologies.

Despite former President Trump’s decisive actions against and defeat of ISIS during his first term, the specter of extremism has not been eradicated as the group’s radical ideas continue to spread.

Predictably, some far-right pundits wasted no time in casting a wide net of blame, targeting an entire religion and calling for a draconian crackdown on mosques. While such sweeping generalizations are counterproductive, it’s equally critical to scrutinize the role of organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Although CAIR swiftly condemned the New Orleans attacker, the organization’s track record raises questions. Its past associations and controversial statements have often drawn criticism from those who view it as more focused on political agendas than meaningful reform.

This tension underscores a broader challenge: how to foster a transformative alliance between Muslim Americans and the MAGA movement without ignoring the complexities within Muslim leadership structures. In this effort, groups like the Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) stand out as key allies for the Trump administration.

MALA has consistently demonstrated a commitment to promoting pluralism, individual freedom, and a constructive dialogue that bridges divides. Their emphasis on empowering Muslim Americans to engage in civic and political life aligns naturally with the MAGA movement’s vision for a revitalized and united America.

Groups like the International Quranic Center (IQC), the Islamic Supreme Council of America (ISCA) and the American Islamic Forum for Democracy have also been critical of CAIR, accusing it of promoting Islamist agendas and failing to represent the diversity of Muslim-American viewpoints.

Additionally, figures like Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell have played a pivotal role in building this coalition. Leading up the election, through Arab Americans for Trump, recognizable by their tagline “Yalla,” Grenell worked to unite Arabs, Muslims, and Middle Eastern Christians, particularly in Michigan.

This electorate proved crucial in Trump’s victory, flipping a traditionally blue state red and showcasing the political strength of such alliances.

This is a breakthrough for the Republican Party and should not be taken lightly. Now is the time for MAGA to foster and cultivate the relationship with Muslim Americans and bring them back to the Republican Party which is where the majority of them roosted prior to 9/11.

Muslim Americans: An Unexpected but Natural Ally

In the 2020 election, 21 percent of Muslim voters cast their ballots for Trump, surpassing support for Vice President Kamala Harris. This was not a statistical anomaly; it was a reaction to the Democratic Party’s repeated failures.

Under Democratic leadership, anti-Muslim hate crimes surged by 70 percent in just six months. Sacred spaces were desecrated, Muslim-owned businesses destroyed in riots, and communities were left with hollow promises instead of real solutions.

President Biden’s “National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate” was too little, too late. It read more like a hasty attempt to placate than a substantive plan. Discontent reached a boiling point during the Gaza conflict, where Biden’s handling drew sharp criticism from CAIR and drove his disapproval among Muslim Americans to a staggering 98 percent.

Contrast this with Trump’s policies, which resonate deeply with the conservative values held by many Muslim Americans. Limited government, strong family structures, economic empowerment, and a commitment to ending endless wars—these principles align with the aspirations of Muslim immigrants seeking to preserve their faith and the American Dream.

Trump’s efforts to broker peace in the Middle East earned him respect long before the idea of a Gaza ceasefire became remotely plausible.

And make no mistake, Hamas has agreed to return the remaining hostages because of Trump. Sadly, the majority of those hostages are no longer thought to be alive.

A Shared Vision for America’s Future

This alliance is about more than politics; it’s about preserving the pillars of faith, family, and freedom. And it has the potential to reshape American politics. Muslim Americans and MAGA supporters share a desire to resist destructive ideologies, protect traditional families while resisting attacks on them, defend unborn lives, and uphold religious liberty.

They envision an education system that prioritizes learning over indoctrination and a society where the next generation can thrive.

However, this partnership requires significant changes on both sides. Muslim Americans must critically evaluate their historical loyalty to the Democratic Party, which has often taken their votes for granted.

The MAGA movement, for its part, must confront and reject the Islamophobic rhetoric that has alienated potential allies. Before 9/11’s surge in anti-Muslim sentiment, Muslim voters were a reliable Republican constituency. A return to this shared history is not only possible but necessary for America’s future.

The Path Forward

The stakes have never been higher. America is at a crossroads, and the opportunity to unite diverse communities under the banner of shared values cannot be squandered.

For the MAGA movement, forging a genuine partnership with Muslim Americans is not just strategic; it is a moral imperative. By focusing on common ground and fostering mutual respect, this alliance can rebuild communities, restore moral foundations, and chart a path toward national renewal.

With faith, family, and freedom at its core, this coalition has the power to heal a divided nation. Together, Muslim Americans, organizations like MALA, Arab Americans for Trump, and MAGA supporters can seize this final chance to make America whole again.

