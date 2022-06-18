Op-Ed: We Must Have Nuremberg-Style Trials for the 63 Million American Dead

New to PreBorn Americans United? Please read this introduction explaining the first-person nature of this piece.

Some of the excellent pro-life briefs filed in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization identify the evil that has resulted from the Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence, primarily Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. (We believe Dobbs will overturn both.)

However, very few assign evil motives to the Roe and Casey justices or to those who have advocated for and profited from this massive holocaust of innocent life.

The amicus brief filed in the Dobbs case by Melinda Thybault, founder of the Moral Outcry Petition, et al., states, “The Supreme Court is the specific branch of … government which has committed this crime against humanity by forcing all states to legalize abortion” (p. 2).

Is it even plausible that everyone involved in history’s greatest crime against humanity was so devoid of logic, reason and common sense that they didn’t understand the evil they were authorizing and that it is wicked to profit from it? Or is it more believable that the resultant barbarity, 63 million butchered never-born babies, was easily foreseeable — that it was intended and, therefore, that justice requires prosecution if Roe and Casey are overturned?

Justice Harry Blackmun was the author of Roe’s 1973 majority opinion. Because of the massive Roe-authorized slaughter of innocent life, his name will live in infamy ahead of Chief Justice Roger Taney, the author of what is currently considered history’s worst Supreme Court decision, Dred Scott v. Sandford.

However, many others are just as guilty as the Roe (7-2) and Casey (5-4) majorities for advocating and implementing the Great American Abortion Holocaust, which, although legal since Roe, is morally no different than the legalized killing of Jews in Nazi Germany — crimes that were prosecuted via the Nuremberg trials, with the convicted punished with death sentences.

Blackmun authorized mass abortion-homicide by 1) misinterpreting the 14th Amendment, 2) creating a fraudulent historical and scientific record, and 3) actually inventing two biological nonsense terms, “potential life” and “viable outside the womb,” to rationalize his ruling “that the word ‘person,’ as used in the 14th Amendment, does not include the unborn” (Roe, p. 158).

The Dobbs amicus brief by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, et al., explains:

“The term person in the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses does not stand unmodified — the clauses expressly protect ‘any person.’ Thus, by reading any out of the phrase any person in the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the 14th (and Fifth) Amendment, the Roe Court violated the most foundational of interpretation principles” (p. 6, emphasis and parenthetical comment in original).

The Roe court identified the scientific defect in its reasoning that would be used by a future court to overturn its authorization of mass abortion-homicide:

“[Wade] and certain amici argue that the fetus is a ‘person’ within the language and meaning of the 14th Amendment. In support of this, they outline at length and in detail the well known facts of fetal development. If this suggestion of personhood is established, [Roe’s] case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the Amendment” (Roe, p. 156-157, emphasis added).

Pointing to that overturning is the amicus brief by the American College of Pediatricians and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: “In short, as basic embryology textbooks now teach, life begins at fertilization — a fact that surprises no one in the medical profession” (p. 27).

Notice below how Blackmun evades answering the most important question before his court by requiring consensus between medicine (science) and two disciplines irrelevant to the question, thus purposefully constructing a fraudulent record to deny our constitutional personhood:

“[Wade] urges that, apart from the 14th Amendment, life begins at conception and is present throughout pregnancy, and that, therefore, the State has a compelling interest in protecting that life from and after conception. We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins. When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary, at this point in the development of man’s knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer” (Roe, p. 159).

Deceitfully, Blackmun did answer that question. Contrary to science, logic and common sense, he ruled that there is no “actual life” in a human pregnancy until birth!

To rationalize and cover up his falsification of the scientific fact of our actual living humanity, Blackmun invented the biological nonsense terms “potential life” and “viable outside the womb,” the very use of which proves his subterfuge because they are nonsense — lies covering up lies. Roe’s arbitrary standard of viability outside the womb (before which states cannot prohibit abortion) is biological nonsense because, for the preborn, “viable” means capable of living inside our mothers throughout normal gestation.

Further evidence of subterfuge exposing Blackmun’s guilty mind is found in his triple misrepresentation of actual preborn life: “The fetus, at most, represents only the potentiality of life” (p. 162).

Clearly, Blackmun understood that the facts and the law were not on his side — so he had to pound the table with invented nonsense terms used exactly as the Nazis used untermensch (“subhuman”) to rationalize their holocaust.

Acknowledging that our actual lives were not even considered, the Casey court explained that Roe was balancing “the woman’s” interest with the state’s interest to protect “potential life” (p. 871).

Blackmun resolved those conflicting interests by cutting the “potential baby” in half — 63 million actual babies, never born… and counting. Blackmun did that using his invented “viability” rule before which a mother and an abortionist can kill her child with impunity, thus establishing a master/slave relationship between mother and child in violation of the 13th Amendment.

If the Dobbs court acknowledges the scientific, moral and constitutional truth that those 63 million never-born babies had a right to life, and we don’t see subsequent hearings and criminal indictments, the U.S. will be committing another injustice against us victims and perpetuating another lie — that it was somehow one huge, society-wide, half-century-long innocent mistake — the first crime against humanity committed with good intentions!

And, if the Dobbs court merely overturns Roe’s viability rule, returning abortion regulation to the states, our national guilt and shame will increase because many states will continue slaughtering the innocent and shamelessly promote and evangelize it as a positive good.

If Roe and Casey are overturned, PreBorn Americans United demand Nuremberg-style trials to identify and bring to justice those responsible for slaughtering our 63 million innocent brothers and sisters and traumatizing their mothers.

With respect to the due process to which anyone accused is entitled, investigation and prosecution are especially required for all those with the actual blood of innocents on their hands — America’s own angels of death — the doctor-abortionists who are scientists and knew they were killing innocent human beings, albeit legally.

