Op-Ed: NAACP Made a Telling Move Before DeSantis' Declaration - How Far Has This Group Fallen?

“NAACP” used to stand for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The only thing it’s advancing now is nonsense.

This august organization supposedly dedicated to the advancement of African-Americans made what can best be described as an attempt to advance Democrats, and President Joe Biden in particular, when it issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida.

According to the advisory, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

In advising black people to avoid travel to the Sunshine State, the NAACP does not recommend current black residents flee the state for their safety.

In reality, this is nothing more than an attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“​Following Gov. DeSantis’ so-called leadership in driving the state to reject students’ access to AP African American studies course in March, the NAACP distributed 10,000 books to 25 predominantly Black communities across the state,” the group said in a news release accompanying the advisory.

“​The NAACP encourages Florida residents to join this effort to defeat the regressive policies of this Governor and this state legislature.”

A travel advisory is generally issued to protect travelers from unwittingly going to places where their lives and property aren’t safe. A dim-witted NAACP is now trying to prevent voters from going to a place where the only risk is to the NAACP’s brand of politics and progressive rubbish.

Here are some cities that are unsafe for anybody, irrespective of race:

​Chicago — 692 homicides last year

New York City — 433 homicides last year

B​y comparison:

Miami-Dade County — 258 homicides last year

These numbers suggest that it’s safer in Florida than in Chicago or New York, but no advisory has been issued for those cities. The NAACP’s notice seems to be concerned with partisan affiliation rather than personal safety.

I​t’s of course no coincidence that this warning about the well-being of blacks in Florida was issued shortly before DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential derby.

The truth is that the safety of African-Americans in Florida would be worsened if the progressive policies of the Democrats were implemented there. No-bail laws, no-pursuit laws and the “defund the police” movement are the stock in trade of liberals whose concern for safety begins and ends with their own.

When did an institution with such a storied history of seeking the betterment of Americans abandon reason and instead decide to engage in the lowest form of discourse — politics? Why would it risk what little of its prestige remains? Why not instead invest in the fight against crime and its effects on low-income and minority communities?

The answers to these questions are easily fathomable, as the group’s motivation is revealed by the mere mention of DeSantis’ name in its advisory. The NAACP is advancing the progressive cause, playing politics, and nothing more. Sad, but true.

America’s biggest cities are raging dumpster fires of crime, unrest and hopelessness, and the best the NAACP can do is to attack a state that is flourishing under the leadership of a conservative governor.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

