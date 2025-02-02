Op-Ed: We Need a New JFK Commission

Many American Presidents have suffered from personal failings such as narcissism, paranoia, greed (for money and power), sexual immorality generally and infidelity specifically, spend thriftiness, and pathological lying; at least one eventual President might have been a murderer.

Despite whatever President John F. Kennedy’s personal failings were, I respect him for at least four reasons: he refused to be induced by the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.) into war by way of the Cuban Bay of Pigs Invasion; he intended to withdraw the American presence from South Vietnam (rejecting interventionism and the military-industrial complex); he pursued dialogue with the Russians (albeit arguably through weakness and not strength); and he prevented Cuba’s possession of Russian weapons that would have been perpetually aimed at the United States.

Along with that respect, I have sympathy for the Kennedy family, and all the lives destroyed and affected as a direct result of President Kennedy’s murder on November 22, 1963.

On September 24, 1964, the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy (informally known as the Warren Report) was issued. The report presupposed Lee Harvey Oswald as a lone assassin; then it backfilled the evidence.

Thankfully, in the sixty years since then, a body of genuine, inquisitive, investigatory information about the assassination and Oswald has been gleaned and collected.

It is akin to modern journalism: citizens, independent thinkers, lawyers, and many others created documentaries, interviewed eyewitnesses, hired and consulted experts, wrote books, made movies, filed freedom of information requests from the federal civil government, and perpetuated healthy skepticism towards the Warren Report.

That persistent, evidentialist approach stands opposite the Warren Report: it is the actual body of information that should have been created and it supposes that the federal civil government, dovetailing into the mafia, along with the jaded Bay of Pigs actors, were never punished for their conspiracy – a conspiracy which is not hyperbolic to assert, but rather reasonable to conclude, since many bad actors planned and executed a President’s assassination, a patsy’s extinguishment, and the collateral murders of those who had to be made quiet thereafter.

What happened on November 22, 1963, is still relevant today and what would follow still lingers and is manifested in our national conversations.

For example, we still ask, Who are the experts? Who are the journalists? Who controls the narrative? Who makes a final determination about truth and decides what is and is not misinformation? Are the news media complicit, and do they have the fortitude to be independent?

More pointedly, some of us ask, How pervasive is the C.I.A.? How do we control an organization that is licensed to not just kill, but to lie about it? And personally, I ask, does the federal civil government consider me an enemy?

Notwithstanding the Warren Report and its invested stakeholders, the truth (but not justice) is closer to prevailing, in light of President Trump’s Jan. 23, 2025, Executive Order requiring the feds to release “to the public all of its records” related to President Kennedy’s assassination. But that truth is not rectified by the mere release of documents, although it is a step in the right direction.

The truth will only prevail when there is a new JFK commission that acknowledges the Warren Report’s conflicted interests and politically incestuous creation, its distortion of the facts, and its self-serving conclusions. Now is the time to right that wrong and form a new JFK commission.

Jack Ruby – the man who murdered Lee Harvey Oswald – is quoted as saying: “Everything pertaining to what’s happening has never come to the surface.

The world will never know the true facts of what occurred, my motives…the people that have so much to gain and had such an ulterior motive to put me in the position I’m in, will never let the true facts come above board to the – to the world.” (https://archive.org/details/jack-ruby-interview) We need the true facts to come to the world.

In contemporary times – in Donald J. Trump’s time – believing the Warren Report is like believing Barrack Obama, Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Peter Strzok, James Comey, Alexander Vindman, and John Brennan, honestly and without bias discharged their civil government duties, and competed fairly without improper political leverage against President Trump (and the American people) the last ten years.

Stakeholders to the truth remain sixty years after the fact. Marina Oswald Porter is still alive, and not peripherally, JFK’s nephew is an ironic participant in helping defeat the different establishments, him being a direct victim of his own father’s murder.

Still further, the descendants of the dozens of collateral murders remain, and the American people – still subject to the unsplintered C.I.A. and the tyrannical military-industrial complex – are under the tyrannical successors of those that escaped justice back on November 22, 1963.

A new JFK commission will help, and teach us going forward, that the C.I.A., Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the military-industrial complex are not in charge; the American people are.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

