Op-Ed: They Have No Idea

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s words in Star Wars have strangely come alive: “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

Now, Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom is more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

Right now his widow, Erika Kirk, endures the greatest grief there is. But she is being transformed. Watch closely. You may never see a moment like this again.

In fact, it happened during her speech. Because psychologists don’t understand the Holy Spirit, they attribute it to PTG – post-traumatic growth.

In Erika’s case, they confuse a candle with a nuclear bomb.

In their words: “a positive psychological transformation where individuals experience significant growth and change after enduring a traumatic event or major life crisis. PTG is distinct from resilience, as it involves fundamental shifts in one’s thoughts, beliefs, and life path rather than just returning to a previous state of functioning.” Blah, blah, blah.

So, did you catch the moment? She made her statement while overcome by the loss of the love of her life. She held it together to give a speech for the ages.

She stood there as vulnerable as a young widow and mother could possibly be.

The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Suddenly, fire flashed in her eyes, and the world began to change when she uttered these words:

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this. If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Indeed. The evil doers have no idea.

Within hours of her speech, 18,000 requests for new Turning Point chapters flooded their website.

The evil doers have no idea: Turning Point’s war chest was filled to overflowing.

I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.

You evil doers helped create thousands of new chapters. And you helped raise the funds. Now millions more will hear the message you vowed to silence.

More than that, Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom is now a global catalyst of outrage and moral awakening.

Remember, Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who planned the attack on Pearl Harbor reportedly wrote in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” Those words fit you now.

The real reason you wanted him dead? He proved you were wrong. He destroyed your arguments.

Here is all you have done:

Awakened an army of millions of students.

Condemned Wokeness to the dustbin of history.

Helped to lose future elections for the Democrat Party.

But, most importantly, you have proven to the world that Charlie Kirk was right.

The fact is, he was not racist, transphobic, or fascist. That was your big lie. The real reason you wanted him dead? He proved you were wrong. He destroyed your arguments.

As a result, your doom has come from an unexpected source: A modern day Esther.

And if you had an iota of evidence against him, you would not have been reduced to name calling. Socrates said, “when the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

As a result, your doom has come from an unexpected source: A modern day Esther. Do you remember the zeal and courage of Esther?

Just read Esther 4:15-16.

Then Esther told them to reply to Mordecai: 16 “Go, gather all the Jews who are present in Shushan, and fast for me; neither eat nor drink for three days, night or day. My maids and I will fast likewise. And so I will go to the king, which is against the law; and if I perish, I perish!”

Yes, that same fire lives in Erika:

As she said, “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Today Erika grieves. At this hour she holds her children close. She will never stop feeling the loss, but she will become stronger every day.

Evil ones, you have called down the fire. You have summoned—as I said before—a modern day Esther.

She has come to the Kingdom for such a time as this. And, because of her, many a Haman will hang on his own gallows once more.

