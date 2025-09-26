Op-Ed: There Is No Moral Equivalency

As predictable as death, taxes, and technology glitches, progressive attacks portraying Donald Trump as a pathological liar ceaselessly fuel the obsessive hatred of those seeking to undermine his presidency.

Yet doing so exposes the not-so-hidden agenda of its authors as less a quest for truth than a crusade for his political destruction.

Largely silent during the cascade of falsehoods during Biden’s term, hypocritical Democrats parse every Trump sentence seeking inconsistencies in his comments or exaggerations of his accomplishments. However, as a comparative matter of degree, those same naysayers ignored or rationalized far worse fabrications during the prior administration.

The well-documented list of outright and intentional liberal falsehoods targeting Trump ranges from the laughably outrageous to the malignantly serious. The worst of which, the Russian Collusion hoax, sought to subvert democracy by shifting critical focus from favored candidate Hillary Clinton’s email scandal to destroying Trump’s administration after her defeat.

And if such subversion weren’t enough, four years later, progressives and their media allies again sought protection for their influence-peddling candidate, Joe Biden, by falsely claiming his son’s incriminating laptop was Russian disinformation.

Yet, in shielding the American public from such damning evidence and electing the increasingly frail and incompetent Biden, the falsehoods buttressing his disastrous administration were only just beginning.

By any impartially honest standard, an abbreviated list of the most serious Biden cons would include that Bidenomics was working, the border was secure, the exploding national debt was not a problem, that he would not pardon his son, and the Afghan withdrawal was an “extraordinary success.”

Of course, none of those whoppers were true or even mildly criticized by the vast majority of progressives. Their silence was deafening, even though Bidenomics led to an almost 20 percent increase in the cost of living, the number of illegal immigrants crossing our border was likely larger than all but 10 states, and spurred by out-of-control spending, the federal debt rose to an all-time high.

Moreover, the “successful” Afghan withdrawal stranded hundreds of U.S. citizens, thousands of our Afghan allies, and billions of dollars of military equipment, while leading to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members. And of course, Biden’s son was pardoned for all federal crimes dating back to 2014.

Yet, unsatisfied with such deceptions, the left not only discounted Biden’s mental decline but also rationalized his omnipresent autobiographical inventions. In retrospect, it is hard to believe that Democrats almost entirely disregarded the former, while excusing the latter as folksy “embellishments.”

However, even though Biden falsely claimed he finished near the top of his law school class, that he was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, that his administration “ended cancer,” and after exchanging 54 emails with his son’s business associates, that he had no knowledge of his son’s financial dealings, those fabricated musings and numerous others were conveniently overlooked by his party and the mainstream media.

Conversely, portrayed as an obsessive liar, no such pass was offered to Trump for his occasional “embellishments.” And this is so even though, as a matter of degree, they are minor self-aggrandizing exaggerations and hardly damaging to the body politic, as were many Democrat deceptions.

However, in comparing the largely ignored fictions of Joe Biden and the obsessively criticized, sometimes debatable claims of Donald Trump, fairness demands reviewing the latter’s assertion that he actually won the 2020 presidential election.

Although there has been no publicly available, indisputable evidence that the election was “stolen” from Trump, in crunching the numbers of that contest, there are reasons, though uncertain, that his claim is more than sour grapes.

At the very least, the likelihood of voter fraud and double voting was greatly increased when, due to the COVID-related relaxation of restrictions, nearly 66 million Americans submitted mail-in votes without a photo ID. And creating an enormous partisan advantage, 60 percent of those stay-at-home voters registered as Democrats compared to only 32 percent as Republicans.

But that’s not all. When considering that the popular vote separating Trump from Biden in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin was far less than 1 percent in each state, that total separation of less than 43,000 ballots out of over 155 million nationally cast enabled Biden to win the election.

While it then can be said that at times both Trump and his Democratic foes occasionally stretch the truth, there is a major difference in the relative harm from falsehoods of the left and right. And that difference is indisputable.

So, while Trump may be criticized for insisting he won the 2020 election, that there is no inflation, or that he “turned the valve” sending water to Los Angeles, who could reasonably argue that those assertions have greatly harmed our nation?

For unlike the Biden-era claims undermining democracy, damaging an opponent’s presidency, failing to admit a serving president was mentally compromised, or bungling the Afghanistan withdrawal, as a matter of degree, there is currently no moral equivalency between the “lies” of one president and one party and the other. Not even close.

