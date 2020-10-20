Op-Ed: In a Normal Election Year, Biden Would Be the Laughingstock of Both Sides

I don’t know how much Jen O’Malley Dillon gets paid, but it’s not enough.

As the campaign manager for Joe Biden, O’Malley Dillon is charged with making sure her candidate says and does the right things, and fix things when he doesn’t.

She has to do a lot of fixing.

In a normal election year, Biden’s presidential campaign would’ve been the laughingstock of both sides. It’s a campaign so filled with gaffes, blunders, lies and teleprompter issues that, at times, it’s hard to take it seriously.

Donald Trump has been criticized for not being “presidential,” while the Biden campaign has been anything but – both before and after Sen. Kamala Harris was added to the ticket.

Every time Biden speaks in public, or from his basement, I’m sure his campaign staff is sitting nervously, fingers crossed, hoping he doesn’t mess up or, even worse, say something that is sure to alienate the masses.

The examples are numerous, and they occur consistently.

During the stretch run to Nov. 3 alone, Biden has made some egregious mistakes that put his campaign staff in damage-control mode.

On Oct. 9, while speaking at a campaign stop in Nevada, Biden did the unthinkable when he lowered his mask to cough in his hand. After we’ve been preached to for months to cough into our elbows, Biden opts for the hand. Perhaps it’s just part of the Biden Plan to Combat Coronavirus.

The next day, while in Nevada, Biden pulled the old “forget the state” mistake when he spoke about the needs of the people in Arizona. In his defense, Arizona does border Nevada, so…

Still, in what was turning out to be a rough week for the Biden campaign, the gaffes kept coming.

On Oct. 12, while campaigning in Ohio, Biden blundered again when he said “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

Yes, Biden was a senator for 36 years, but that ended in 2009. I can’t give you a pass on that one, Joe.

Earlier that day he appeared to forget Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s name, referring to him as “the senator who was a Mormon, the governor.” At least Biden provided enough details that there was no doubt who he was forgetting.

In all fairness, a campaign for any political office is a grind, especially the presidency. When a candidate is constantly in the public eye, mistakes are going to happen.

President Trump, who is in the spotlight more than anyone, even messes up on occasion.

While many of Biden’s gaffes are seemingly harmless, even if they send his campaign staff scrambling, there are some recent statements from the former vice president that are downright troubling – mistakes or not.

On Oct. 10, during the same interview in which Biden mistakenly addressed the people of Arizona while in Nevada, he said voters “don’t deserve” to know his stance on expanding the Supreme Court.

If this was just another Biden gaffe, it was too serious to be dismissed with a chuckle. The statement offers a glimpse into the elitist mindset of a person who has been in politics for far too long.

It’s unfathomable to think that someone running for the highest office in the land would tell voters they don’t deserve to know his position on the most talked-about issue at the time.

But there’s more.

Back to Oct. 12 in Ohio, Biden was asked why people should vote for him if a recent Gallup poll revealed that 56 percent of voters said they are better off now than they were four years ago during the Obama administration.

Biden’s response?

“Well if they think that, they probably shouldn’t,” he said, before adding “Their memory is not very good.”

Imagine what was going through O’Malley Dillon’s mind when she heard her candidate say 56 percent of the American people shouldn’t vote for him.

But just think about what this candidate for the presidency said in a brief period during the campaign.

In the span of three days, Biden said voters don’t deserve to know his position on court-packing, 56 percent of them probably shouldn’t vote for him and, to top it all off, they don’t have good memories.

Even more worrisome is Biden’s complete disregard for the very people who will decide if he gets to lead the country.

To witness a presidential candidate have such a dismissive attitude toward the backbone of our democracy – voters – is concerning. To see Biden display such behavior on multiple occasions indicates his intolerance and disdain for anyone who disagrees with him. That doesn’t seem very “presidential” to me.

During the campaign, Biden has pledged to fix many of the issues ailing the country.

That’s a nice sentiment, but his campaign staff better fix their candidate first.

