Op-Ed: Now We Know the 1st Order of Business When Republicans Retake Congress

Now we know the first order of business when the Republicans retake the House and Senate: Impeach President Joe Biden on Day One.

Sending the FBI to ransack your political opponents’ house is right out of a third-world dictator’s playbook.

They claimed they were searching for documents that should have been turned over to the National Archives. Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers had been cooperating with this process and had recently turned over documents. This is their lame excuse for a partisan witch hunt at a scope never before seen in the history of our republic.

The Department of Justice has been weaponized. Attorney General Merrick Garland is a partisan hack. He allows mobs to run amok outside of the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices in defiance of federal law because it supports the Democratic narrative concerning abortion. Raiding the home of the leader of the opposition is right up his alley.

This is not only about Donald J. Trump, who is beating Biden in all the polls, but about an administration desperate to silence the opposition at all costs. Biden has declared war on 74 million Trump voters as well as the rule of law.

First of all, we cannot trust the warrant was authentic. The FBI forged documents to get the FISA warrant that allowed the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign. This warrant was signed by a judge who was an Obama donor.

The 30 agents who raided Trump’s home had a safecracker with them. They would not allow Trump’s lawyers to observe the search. We do not know if the FBI planted evidence. Eric Trump, who inspected the property after the FBI finished its nine-hour search, stated that they even rifled through Melania Trump’s clothes and shoes in her closet.

On the day after the raid, three FBI agents seized the phone of big Trump supporter and leader of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. They had him under surveillance and waited until he was traveling with his family to make their move.

“They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” Perry said in a statement to Fox News. “I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI, under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.” I would not be surprised if the personal and political information is leaked to his opponent or someone else who could use the information against Republicans.

Should the Mar-a-Lago raid be investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (35 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hillary Clinton admits to acid-washing 30,000 emails on an illegal server in her basement and physically destroying phones and computers. No indictment. No FBI raid.

Sandy Berger, Bill Clinton’s national security advisor, stuffed classified documents into his pants and walked out of the National Achieves with them. He admits it. No FBI raid. No indictment.

Hunter Biden has committed multiple felonies — proved by his own laptop, which is in DOJ possession — yet he is allowed to travel on Air Force One for a weeklong family vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. No FBI raid. No indictment.

If this is not a double standard, I do not know what is. My question is, which Trump supporter is next for persecution?

Republicans must win both houses of Congress in November to stop the corruption and restore the rule of law. As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated concerning Garland, “preserve your records and clear your calendar.”

When Republicans take control, we will follow the facts and leave no stone unturned.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.