Op-Ed: One Look at the Record Reveals the True Epicenter of Anti-Semitism

After the tragic killing of 11 elderly Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, the American Jewish left, along with allies in the Democratic Party and the media, were unrelenting in their efforts to pin it on President Donald Trump, accusing him of creating an atmosphere of “hatred” that led to violence — and the recent unplanned and unfortunate visit of anti-Semites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes with Trump at Mar-a-Lago threw kindling on the fire.

But even a cursory exam of the record will demonstrate that Trump is the most pro-Israel, pro-Jewish president we have ever had.

Given the rhetoric, however, it would be useful to compare the records of Trump, Presidents Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and the Jewish left regarding their treatment of the Jewish people and the state of Israel and to determine the true epicenter of anti-Semitism in America and around the world today.

To begin, Trump’s daughter Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism. His Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is a trusted envoy and adviser. Trump has Jewish grandchildren whom he adores. Jews have been influential consultants and advisers throughout his long career in business and in his administration. While the broad American Jewish community did not support Trump in 2016, he was very popular among observant Orthodox Jews, and nearly 75 percent of Israelis approve of Trump.

Acting on his promise, Trump moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the eternal capital of the Jewish people. Obama refused.

Trump ended the Iran nuclear deal forged by Obama. This deal paved the way for a nuclear-armed Iran within 10 years, a nation pledged to the annihilation of Israel. Iran is the leading state sponsor of terror and funds terrorist proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, which, like their Iranian patrons, espouse genocidal ambitions toward Israel. But the Jewish left, the Democratic Party and the media defended the Iran nuclear deal even as it represented an existential threat to the Jewish state.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization is a terrorist entity stained with Jewish and American blood. It pays stipends to families of terrorists responsible for killing Jews and is the most successful Jew-killing operation since World War II. Trump closed its diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C. Obama upgraded it. Obama also increased U.S. funding to the PLO while Trump cut it. Biden has reinstated it.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is an anti-Semitic body that supports Hamas and indoctrinates young Palestinians to hate Jews. Trump stopped funding the organization while Obama expanded it. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the anti-Semitic UN Human Rights Council. Obama joined it, as did Biden.

Obama spent 20 years in the Trinity Church of Jeremiah Wright, an anti-Semite and bigot. Wright and Obama were associates of black nationalist, racist and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who recently referred to Jews as “termites.” Farrakhan has spoken of his admiration of Hitler for killing millions of Jews (as has Hamas).

Was Trump the most pro-Jewish U.S. president in history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (215 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

The first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Ilhan Omar, a Somali from Minnesota, and Rashid Tlaib, a Palestinian from Michigan, are both Democrats and support the anti-Semitic “boycott, divest and sanction” movement, which promotes economic and legal warfare against Israel.

The deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, former congressman for Minnesota’s 5th District and Minnesota attorney general, was a member of the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam and defender of Farrakhan and has himself attacked Israel and the Jews.

Al Sharpton, a black supremacist and anti-Semite, has referred to Jews as “blood-sucking Jews,” “Jew bastards” and “white interlopers.” His demagoguery incited violence, riots and the murder of a 29-year-old Yeshiva student and two others in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn in 1991, referred to as the “Crown Heights pogrom.” He hosts a news show on MSNBC, spoke at the Democratic National Convention, and was a frequent guest at Obama’s White House.

Franklin Foer, Julia Ioffe, Dana Milbank, Roger Cohen, Peter Beinart and others represent a coterie of powerful left-wing Jewish commentators and columnists who attack Israel routinely and condemn Trump for his defense of Israel. Some support Hamas and the BDS movement.

George Soros is a wealthy Jewish financier originally from Hungary who dedicates himself to undermining Israel by funding anti-Semitic left-wing Jewish groups engaged in anti-Israel projects, including on college campuses. He is the leading contributor to the Democratic Party.

Leftism has infected non-orthodox synagogues. In the last year, the leaders of the reform and conservative movements have delivered their flagship institutions into the hands of Jewish anti-Semites. The reform movement invited novelist Michael Chabon, an outspoken hater of Israel, to be the keynote speaker at the Hebrew Union College annual convention. Conservative movement leadership invited the radical Jewish anti-Zionist group “If Not Now” to train counselors at one of their largest summer camps.

We would be remiss to ignore one of history’s greatest Jewish anti-Semites, cherished by the left even today despite the misery and death his philosophy has spawned. In his anti-Semitic treatise “On the Jewish Question,” Karl Marx wrote in 1844 that “money is the jealous God of Israel” and that “the emancipation of Jews is the emancipation of mankind from Judaism.”

In the wake of the Tree of Life massacre, Trump said, “The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and cannot be allowed to continue.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that no non-Israeli leader has ever made such a strong commitment to combating Jew hatred.

So are leftist Jews, the media, the Democratic Party and other haters of Trump serving American Jews by condemning the most supportive U.S. president the state of Israel and the Jewish people have ever had? Of course not.

Their hateful rhetoric and policies are divisive and expose Jews to increasing levels of anti-Semitism. They reveal themselves as partisans who will stop at nothing to advance their political interests despite the damage they inflict on the nation, American Jews and Israel. Their record demonstrates that the core of anti-Semitism in America and around the world is on the left and in particular among high-profile left-wing Jews in many of our non-orthodox synagogues, college campuses, Hollywood and the Democratic Party.

While anti-Semites exist on the right, Republicans and conservatives reject them unequivocally. That is not the case for the leftist establishment, which embraces its anti-Semites — to its lasting shame.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.