Op-Ed: One Year After Trump's Election, Here's What Changed

Hardly a day passes that the “lunatic fringe” of the Democrat Party doesn’t demonize Donald Trump. Wanting him to fail, despising critics label him a fascist, a tyrant, or America’s Hitler.

Yet, one year after his election, any objective review of his administration reveals a far different narrative. As the antithesis of any dictator and despite liberal depictions to the contrary, it portrays a president tirelessly serving the safety, security, and prosperity of the American people.

And no review of Trump’s second term would be complete without mentioning his resounding success in reversing the border disaster he inherited.

Motivated by a political calculation to increase future voters loyal to progressives, Trump’s predecessor invited immigrants to “surge” into the United States. As a result, our southern border became a turnstile, admitting millions of unvetted migrants into our nation.

That number, likely larger than the population of all but 10 states, caused a humanitarian crisis for trafficked immigrants, generated huge profits for drug cartels, imposed enormous costs on American taxpayers, and increased crime for all. However, since Trump’s election, that Biden-imposed nightmare is ending.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, October marked six consecutive months without border patrol releases, compared to over 10,000 released under Biden during the same period a year earlier. Moreover, daily border apprehensions were 95 percent lower than the daily average under Biden, and total nationwide border crossings were 92 percent lower than their peak during his administration.

However, just as the border invasion has greatly slowed one year after Trump’s reelection, so has inflation. When Biden took office, inflation was nearly nonexistent at 1.4 percent. However, due to unchecked spending, his average monthly inflation rate was nearly 5 percent and reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022.

As Biden claimed that “Bidenomics is working,” gasoline prices increased by 31 percent, home prices rose by 37.4 percent, and average weekly earnings fell by 4 percent. And because overall consumer prices rose by 21.5 percent, consumer confidence dropped to a historic low.

More specifically, in June 2022, under Biden, the average cost of a gallon of gas reached $5.00, and by April 2024, its national average had increased by more than 50 percent since Biden took office.

Compared to Trump’s second term, the average monthly inflation rate is 2.7 percent, and as of the third week of October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline fell to $3.07, the lowest price since COVID struck in 2020.

Additionally, since Trump’s inauguration, wasteful federal spending has decreased through DOGE. Global trade has been significantly rebalanced. U.S. trade deficits have diminished. GDP rose at a 3.1 percent pace in the third quarter of 2025. Major stock indexes are at record highs. And tariff revenues are at historic levels.

But as effective as Trump has been within our borders, he’s been equally successful abroad. Aside from playing a key role in the recently celebrated ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, there have been five other conflicts where Trump’s actions furthered at least a temporary resolution.

Trump has brokered an admittedly fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran and has done the same to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda. The same applies to Trump’s efforts to end hostilities between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In fact, Pakistan and Japan’s leaders have recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, and this year’s recipient, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado, dedicated her award not only to the Venezuelan people but also to the same “Art of the Deal” author whom Rep. Jasmine Crockett called a “piece of s**t.”

But because Trump doesn’t suffer fools gladly, fights fire with fire, and to some, seems abrasive and unpresidential, his many accomplishments are often overlooked or rationalized away.

However, the truth is that being disliked or even unlikable doesn’t mean Trump is always wrong, just as anyone enjoying widespread popularity and behaving as a prototypical statesman doesn’t mean they’re always right. Policy and results, not personality, matter most.

Besides, two things can be true at the same time. Trump may sometimes embellish achievements and respond to smears in kind, yet he still accomplished more for our nation and the world in ten months than many presidents do during their entire terms.

So, one year after winning reelection, it’s time for those with Trump Derangement Syndrome to separate the president’s undeniable successes from his personality. Furthermore, it’s also time to realize that the so-called Führer in the Oval Office has irrefutably become far more an “America First” steward of the people than a tyrannical “Me Only” servant to himself.

And if that doesn’t temper TDS, perhaps answering a simple question might clarify things. That is, among numerous other achievements, how could such an evil and wrongheaded person, less than a year after election, secure our border, fix our economy, initiate favorable trade deals, foster peace around the world, be recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize, and, as a “wannabe Hitler,” become a national hero of Israel, unless progressives have been wrong about Trump all along?

And with positive evidence mounting daily, it shouldn’t take another 12 months to figure out that answer.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

