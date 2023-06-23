Op-Ed: An Open Letter to President Donald Trump

Dear Mr. President,

First of all, I would like to express my sincere thanks to you and your family for your service to our great country. I believe you answered God’s call to help save our country and the world against the evil forces that have been descending upon his people.

In spite of the most radical efforts of Democrats and partisans, your leadership and administration were able to accomplish so many exceptional things for us, the American people.

We had energy independence, secure borders, unprecedented job creation and record numbers of people coming out of poverty. America’s respect on the world’s stage had returned, and Russia, China, Iran, the Taliban and other evil forces were being restrained.

By God’s grace and hand, this is what you were able to do for us and the world.

We are grateful for your endless commitment and dedication on behalf of all Americans.

This being said, Mr. President, I want to assure you that God knows what happened in 2020. Millions of Americans don’t believe the results of the election. And clearly, the ruling establishment is more interested in deliberating and defending their Jan. 6, 2021, narrative than assuring voters that we can count on free and fair elections going forward.

The ruling elites have spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to promote their Jan. 6 lie. But how much have they spent on voter integrity? That contrast should tell us everything we need to know.

Please know that we are all frustrated with the way our country is being run these days. I believe you could be God’s man to get our country and the world back on track. Who else can oppose Klaus Schwab, George Soros, the World Economic Forum and all the other globalists? Who else will be able to take on our country’s obvious corruption?

Like Teddy Roosevelt, with God on your side, you too can walk softly and carry that “big stick.”

The book of Ecclesiastes reminds us of times and seasons.

The wisest man ever points out that we must adjust accordingly.

We need you to be our president again. You say you want to be less combative this time around, and the only way you can do that is by trusting in God. It is God himself who says, “I will contend with those who contend with you” (Isaiah 49:25).

What better power to have in your corner than God almighty? He will defend you. You can rest assured that he will respond to all the lies. Please shift the focus of your mind and responses from the biased media to where you want to take our country.

As you know, the number one job of any CEO is to remind everyone of where we are going and why it’s worth it. That’s what we the people need to be reminded of more than election fraud, witch hunts and everything else that distracts from the vision you have for our country.

Your vision, which I believe God has given you, will unite us once again so that we can truly be great again by his grace and mercy.

The inevitable challenges that lurk on our horizon demand unique leadership, and many of us believe that you can lead and lift us all above the cheating, lies, injustice and corruption.

You can be that living example of grace and citizenship that can intensify the “city on a hill” that John Winthrop prayed for America.

May our God bless you and keep you and make his face shine upon you and your family, and may the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

