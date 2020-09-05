Op-Ed: To Pastors Endorsing Biden - Have You No Fear of the Almighty?

With fanfare it was recently announced that former Vice President Joe Biden has been endorsed by 350 “faith leaders” who say Biden will restore “moral clarity” and thereby restore the nation’s soul.

That is a pretty tall order, especially when you consider that soul restoration is the exclusive work of the Creator.

As to moral clarity, is it fair to point out that Joe Biden is a Catholic, that the Catholic Church has stood against abortion for centuries and that a priest refused him communion when Biden attended mass in South Carolina almost a year ago?

“I had to refuse holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Father Robert Morey said. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of church teaching.”

So to clarify morality in Biden’s own faith tradition, abortion is a sin, supporting abortion is a sin, funding abortion is a sin, all of it immoral.

Biden’s hypocrisy is also immoral.

But none of this is new in the age of incoherence. Up is down. Down is up. Immorality is moral and killing children is health care and “reproductive justice.”

The faith leaders endorsing Biden — at least those claiming to be Christians — say they love God and others even as they endorse various policies and politicians who directly contradict God and his Word, leaving people victimized by their own sin.

You can imagine the usual crowd of “theologians” promoting homosexuality, transgenderism, “social justice,” political radicalism, communism and abortion, all of it staged as spiritually superior to historic Christian faith articulated in Scripture.

Shall we focus for the moment on abortion and these so-called Christian faith leaders?

If you claim to be a Christian pastor and you endorse Joe Biden, I have serious questions for you.

Are you opposed to killing innocent people? Do you object to torture? Do you believe in the inerrancy of Scripture? Do you believe settled science concerning abortion?

If you oppose killing the innocent, how can you possibly endorse a candidate who endorses abortion all the way to natural birth? How can you support a candidate who affirms partial-birth abortion?

Oh, you say, the fetus is not human. What is it then, a lizard? Science confirms common sense: The fetus is human, a person, one with a God-given right to life. That old “cluster of cells” head fake no longer flies.

Thanks to ultrasound, we can see the baby move, suck his thumb and desperately try to escape his executioner.

If you oppose torture you must believe the fetus feels no pain as it is shredded in the womb. Once again, science confirms the fetus feels excruciating pain. You cannot logically oppose torture and support abortion unless you deny settled science and common sense.

Scripture is clear. God has a special place for children in his heart.

He also declares he knows each of us before we are conceived. He considers the shedding of innocent blood a terrible sin, an abomination. Have you no fear of the Almighty?

You cannot defend a pro-abortion stance scientifically, scripturally or morally. Joe Biden is the most radically pro-abortion candidate next to Kamala Harris and Barack Obama.

For you to endorse Biden you must deny science, Scripture, your own conscience and God himself. So much for moral clarity.

How then can you call yourself a Christian pastor?

