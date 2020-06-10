Op-Ed: President Trump Continues To Be an Ally to Black America

President Trump’s swift response to the radicals who are trying to weaponize and politicize the unjust killing of George Floyd is a poignant example of his commitment to black Americans.

Contrary to the dishonest spin coming out of the liberal media, the president has been vocal about the tragic event in Minneapolis from the start, offering his heartfelt condolences to Floyd’s family and earnest prayers for the black community while attending a historic space launch in Florida.

“I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace,” the president assured the nation on May 30.

“And I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace.

“Healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos are the mission at hand.”

During the same speech, he went on to explain that he has personally spoken to Floyd’s family, expressed the entire country’s sorrow for their loss, and revealed that his administration would be expediting a civil rights investigation of the killing.

Sadly, those who were seeking to exploit the death of George Floyd don’t actually care about justice — quite the opposite.

In the days that followed, the president’s political opponents focused on condemning his supposed lack of empathy even as organized groups unleashed large-scale destruction in American cities.

President Trump’s recent address to the nation from the White House Rose Garden — a message of unity and strength that should boost the morale of all patriotic Americans — cut through the partisan noise to put the crisis in stark, unambiguous relief.

While reiterating his determination to pursue justice for George Floyd and solutions to the larger problems the protesters are demonstrating against, the president strongly condemned the violent radicals whose actions have undermined the peaceful protests taking place nationwide, reassuring the American people that law and order will be restored.

The rioters, many of them outside agitators, are laying waste to the very communities they claim to be trying to help.

In too many cases, Democratic mayors and governors have refused to enforce the law in the name of their warped interpretation of “justice,” ordering police to stand down while black lives and livelihoods are snuffed out in an orgy of political violence.

President Trump continues to stand alongside the victims of injustice, spearheading historic reforms to our nation’s courts and prisons that primarily benefit black Americans.

The groundbreaking FIRST STEP Act, for instance, has already helped thousands of nonviolent black inmates earn early release and successfully reintegrate into society.

Countless more will never see the inside of a prison wall thanks to the sentencing reforms included in the FIRST STEP Act, as well, including the long-awaited elimination of the disparity between sentences for crack and powder cocaine.

The president’s words and actions speak for themselves: Donald J. Trump has been a true and steadfast ally of the black community since his first day in the White House.

And that is precisely why the Democrats and the liberal media are so desperate to portray him as an enemy to our community.

