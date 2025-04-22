Op-Ed: President Trump Mastered the Art of the Tariff

Donald Trump has made it clear that he is a business wizard. The execution of his tariff policy has shown this to be true. Trump has stated many times that nations across the globe are blowing up his phone begging for a deal, and they should be.

This comes after we’ve faced decades of unprovoked tariffs, with other countries making billions from our generous trade, putting us at an incredible deficit and participating in the global behavior pattern of ripping America off and laughing about it later. It’s about time they get a taste of their own medicine.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, arguably one of the world leaders with the most to lose, tried her best to be tough against the United States. Many American diplomats respect Von Der Leyen for being able to strong-arm the EU Commission, but you can’t strong-arm Donald Trump.

She released 25 percent retaliatory tariffs against the United States as a response, but as soon as Trump made the call to delay his tariffs, she dropped those tariffs like a hot potato.

She folded. Donald Trump scored a massive win for the market, and he scored against her. As White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has stated, it’s the “Art of the Deal” — just a bargaining tactic, and a pretty damn good one, if this is the result.

But this isn’t the end. After Trump’s meeting with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, there have been chirps of a telephone conversation between Meloni and Ursula Von Der Leyen. I can only imagine that tariffs will be a large subject of concern, and we all know which side Meloni will represent. Another display of international influence and negotiation skills from Donald Trump.

Destabilize the enemy (threaten tariffs), persuade a friend of the enemy (Meloni-Trump meeting), get the friend of the enemy to persuade the enemy into a friend (Meloni-Von Der Leyen call). I suspect the next step is a meeting with Von Der Leyen, during which she’ll kiss the ring, and that’s how you win a deal.

Zimbabwe is also a big topic of discussion in this tariff zone, considering they folded by dropping all tariffs on the United States almost immediately after tariffs were imposed. Almost everyone on the international stage knows our relationship with Zimbabwe has been a bit turbulent. However, their immediate bow to Donald Trump puts their respect for his resilience and American resolve on display.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa understands how valuable an economic relationship is with the United States, as Africa is becoming a more desirable place for investment and the growing consumer base.

Zimbabwe could reap these opportunities simply by being a friend to the United States and attracting investment dollars from U.S. allies. Trump wins with no more Zimbabwean tariffs, and they win with economic growth.

China has been extremely defensive with their economic reactions to Trump. However, a very brave nation quite close to China has made a tough choice to crack down on all Chinese imports to their nation. Vietnam, in order to please Trump and, by proxy, avoid tariffs, has made it absolutely clear they are willing to sacrifice billions of dollars of Chinese imports in order to forge a sustainable trade partnership with the United States.

The Vietnam Government Office, a coordination tool for the Vietnamese ministries, spoke with Trump on April 3, and we can only assume that the topic of this discussion was tariffs. Whatever the tactics he used in that conversation, they worked, because Vietnam has turned their backs on Chinese imports and are working with the United States to mutually lower tariffs.

Donald Trump is giving a master class in negotiation. Why even buy his books? Just watch the man work. He plays with the enemy, wraps them into a trade gavotte, and each step of the dance is another piece of his puzzle.

Once it’s over, he’s got them to drop the enemies imports, drop retaliatory tariffs, and drop tariffs altogether. That’s the Art of The Tariff.

