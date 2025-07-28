Op-Ed: Some Pro-Life Groups Oppose Ending Abortion

Use the code WESTERN at checkout when you preorder Forsakers of the Fatherless: The Secret Treachery of the Pro-Life Establishment through Founders Ministries.

We are three years removed from the overturn of Roe, and yet abortions are rising in our nation.

Rather than observing a decrease in abortion, there are over one million preborn babies still murdered every year across the United States, an increase from the final years under Roe.

One may think that progressive states like California and New York, which enacted new protections for abortion on demand since Roe was overturned, are driving this trend.

But this has also been the case in conservative states where Republicans have political control.

This means the pro-life establishment groups in those states, which pro-life conservatives and Christians entrust with their time, talent, and treasure, have broadly failed in their duty to end abortion once and for all. In many cases, these groups have not only failed to end abortion, but have shockingly opposed sincere efforts from everyday Christian citizens to end abortion.

This is the central thesis of my new book, Forsakers of the Fatherless: The Secret Treachery of the Pro-Life Establishment, which is now available for preorder from Founders Ministries.

Over the course of eight chapters covering eight different states, Forsakers of the Fatherless makes an ironclad argument, through investigative journalism and interviews with figures from both sides of the issue, that many pro-life organizations exist not to seek the abolition of abortion, but to seek the best interests of the entrenched Republican political establishment.

Take the example of Brian Gunter, a faithful Baptist pastor in Louisiana who has spent years of his life saving babies outside of abortion mills and starting pregnancy centers across his state.

When he advocated for legislation to establish equal protection of the laws for preborn babies, his former allies at Louisiana Right to Life and even national pro-life groups encouraged state lawmakers to oppose rather than support his bill. As the book reveals, current House Speaker Mike Johnson sent text messages to the main bill sponsor, telling him to withdraw the proposal.

Consider also the story of Dennis Sarfate, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who became a believer and now spends his retirement saving babies from abortion in his home state of Arizona.

When he and fellow members of his church found a state lawmaker to run a similar equal protection bill, that lawmaker was pressured away from supporting the legislation by Cathi Herrod, the president of a leading pro-life group called the Center for Arizona Policy. In an interview for the book, she failed to offer a clear answer on how to end abortion in the state.

Forsakers of the Fatherless has many more examples of political actors opposing efforts to end abortion, even in states where the abortion lobby has no power. As proven in the book, similar events have occurred in conservative states like Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

The bills offered by these Christians are incredibly simple. If we say that preborn babies are image-bearers of God, and are no different in value from image-bearers of God who are already born, then we must also say that taking their lives is murder and should be treated as such by our laws.

The equal protection bills therefore extend the already existing homicide, assault, and wrongful death statutes that currently protect born people to protect preborn people as well.

One may think that pro-life groups would support such a position. But they have forwarded three core excuses for why they refuse to support or in many cases even oppose these bills.

The first was the existence of Roe. Before the decision was overturned three years ago, pro-life establishment groups would bristle at the suggestion that state governments should righteously defy such a wicked decision and protect preborn babies, with or without the permission of the Supreme Court. In any case, since the Roe years have ended, so have these types of excuses.

The second is the need to win elections. Many pro-life establishment lobbyists and lawmakers say that they oppose equal protection bills because backing such a proposal could cost the Republicans seats in the next election cycle. But these excuses are even made in deeply conservative states where Republicans face virtually no risk of losing their legislative supermajorities. After five decades of the abortion holocaust in our nation, we have reaped the rotten fruit of fearing man more than God in this way, specifically in the form of countless millions of murdered babies.

The third is the claim that women are always victims of abortion. There are women who are forced into abortions by abusive male partners or other third parties, but the majority of women who have abortions are willful participants in the murder of their own preborn babies. Some pro-life groups allow a misdirected sense of compassion to lead them to oppose bills that would classify abortion as murder for all parties willfully involved, including women who choose to seek abortions, and let the justice system determine which of the parties are victims and perpetrators.

As previously mentioned, the net effect of these excuses has been the continual murder of preborn babies in all fifty states, even those which should be able to actually abolish abortion.

I decided to write Forsakers of the Fatherless for the everyday pro-life conservative Christian who wants an end to abortion in our nation. Many millions of well-intentioned believers are contributing their time, talent, and treasure to support groups which are pro-life in name only, and which may be actively subverting efforts that would truly abolish abortion in their states.

Christians need to be informed of these unfortunate realities in order to effectively oppose abortion at this moment in our history. This book will not only inform you about the current status of the battle against abortion, but will provide you with a newfound zeal to abolish abortion once and for all, finally establishing justice for the fatherless in our nation unto the glory of God.

Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and The Western Journal.

