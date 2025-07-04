Op-Ed: Proud to Be an American - Now More Than Ever

The stars are shining, the stripes are waving, and the greatest force for freedom in human history—the Red, White, and Blue—is alive and well.

On this Fourth of July, we celebrate the most extraordinary success story the world has ever known: the United States of America.

On Independence Day, we honor the birth of a nation founded on freedom, faith, and fearless resolve. From the halls of Congress to the fields of middle America, the Red, White, and Blue flies high, not just as a flag, but as a symbol of the values that make this nation truly great.

As my good friend Lee Greenwood so powerfully reminds us:

“And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.”

This day is not just about fireworks and barbecues. It’s about remembering the sacrifices it took to win our freedom—and recommitting ourselves to the fight to preserve it.

Let’s also celebrate the unstoppable engine of free-market capitalism that built this American miracle. Our Founders didn’t just fight for independence, they fought for the right to prosper, to own property, to dream big and build boldly.

From the family farm to the factory floor, from the small business to the skyscraper, America thrives when government steps back and the American people step up.

Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, we see exactly what this looks like:

Lower taxes

Energy dominance

Job growth

Rising wages

Record-setting markets

Economic freedom is freedom, and it’s the reason America is still the envy of the world. The cavalry is no longer coming they are here. Growth is here. Optimism is rising. And America is roaring back.

President Ronald Reagan once said:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on…”

And President Donald J. Trump reminded us:

“America is a land of heroes. And America is the home of the brave because of the brave.”

As we gather with loved ones this Fourth of July, let us not forget the brave first responders standing ready here at home, ensuring our celebrations are safe—from local firefighters and paramedics to law enforcement officers walking the beat. And let us especially honor the men and women of our Armed Forces who won’t be home this Independence Day, because they are stationed around the globe—standing watch so the rest of us can live free. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifice of their families, is the backbone of American liberty.

So, let’s stand tall. Let’s speak boldly. And let’s never apologize for loving this country with all our hearts.

God bless our Founders. God bless our Troops. And God bless the United States of America.

From my family to yours, I wish you a safe, joyful, and patriotic Fourth of July. Let the fireworks fly, let the burgers sizzle, and let freedom ring.

Because in the land of liberty and opportunity—the best is yet to come.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

