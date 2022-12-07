Op-Ed: A Quarter of Republican Legislators Voted to Destroy the Foundation of Society

Sir William Blackstone (1723-1780), a legal scholar who profoundly influenced early America and the Founding Fathers with his commentaries, once wrote the following:

“Upon these two foundations, the law of nature and the law of revelation [Scripture], depend all human laws; that is to say, no human law should be suffered to contradict these.”

Our Congress and Senate have clearly failed to heed Blackstone’s wisdom.

Recently, the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex marriage into law. Twelve Republicans voted in favor of the bill, which shines a spotlight on how Republican senators have drifted to the left on one of the most critical issues in our nation and lifetime.

If roughly a quarter of Republican senators voted for a bill that redefines marriage, it is a raw indicator that conservatism has failed. If elected Republicans cannot protect one of society’s most fundamental building blocks — the family — what else will they acquiesce to in the name of “democracy”? This sentiment holds true for many House Republicans: Forty-seven Republicans voted in favor of the bill in the House (22 percent of all GOP legislators).

If Congress can pass a bill codifying same-sex marriage (with a quarter of Republican support), can they not pass a bill codifying incestual marriage? Or pedophilic marriage? Or polygamy? What would stop Congress from passing such legislation if the culture began campaigning for these perversions? This is the road we are on.

When the biblical principles upon which this nation was founded are privatized, lawless principles will fill the vacuum. Perverse and deviant sexualities have thoroughly filled that vacuum.

In the most basic terms, heterosexual marriage has always been considered a natural part of civilization, while homosexuality has always generated controversy across cultures and religions. In my view, the reason for this is that God’s fixed laws of nature apply to all.

Whether someone believes in God or not is irrelevant regarding his law. It is no different than the laws of mathematics, which are fixed (one plus one will always equal two) regardless of whether you agree with them.

Furthermore, God’s Word clearly illustrates that homosexuality is a transgression against the law of God (Leviticus 18:22, 20:13; Romans 1:26-27). With that being said, same-sex marriage will be considered legal, but it will never be moral.

As a nation, we must repent. Our repentance should not just center on our nation’s representatives codifying same-sex marriage into law; this is a symptom of a more significant problem.

The church must repent of being seduced by political correctness and forgetting that America’s liberty was founded upon Judeo-Christian values. As the psalmist says, “When the foundations are being destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (Psalm 11:3)

Being politically correct from the pulpit (or in public), compartmentalizing our faith, and ignoring the biblical principles at the foundation of our American heritage all contribute to destroying the “foundations.” When the foundation of liberty, which was built on biblical principles, is destroyed, the footing of tyranny and lawlessness is ready to be laid.

Let’s prevent that from happening.

