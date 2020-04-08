Op-Ed: Real Heroes of COVID Pandemic Are Ordinary Americans, Not Celebrities

In the past few weeks, everyday American life has been turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide number of those infected is well over 1,400,000 and over 85,000 people have died — and the number is still rising. The time to re-evaluate our priorities is now.

As a society, it is a common practice to idolize celebrities. We have turned these people, undeservedly, into our heroes, despite the fact that they do not play a critical role to a functioning society.

In this dark and ambiguous time within our country, when sports, concerts, movies and TV shows have been canceled, we have the ability to see who the real heroes in our society are.

The real heroes are our grocery store workers who are going to work every single day during a global pandemic in order to ensure that families can eat.

TRENDING: Nurse's Viral Video on Hospital's Mask Shortage Was a Complete Lie - And the Media Fell for It

The real heroes are the thousands of truck drivers who are working overtime to sustain the supply chain.

The real heroes are food delivery workers who safely transport food to American homes.

Heroes look like our law enforcement officers and first responders who do not get to stay home and quarantine.

These are just a few of America’s heroes. Their job is to continue to serve the community, even when the community feels like it is falling apart.

Are you thankful for the millions of ordinary Americans on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Amid the coronavirus concern, one East Tennessee community is coming alongside one another to provide relief.

People in the neighborhood have formed a “Kindness Committee” with an online form that allows neighbors to lend each other a helping hand — “everything from running errands to meal prepping.”

In a time when all seems lost, the real heroes emerge in the form of everyday American people like these folks.

The true heroes are our doctors, nurses and all of our health care professionals who are fighting this pandemic on the front lines and putting their lives at risk every single day to aid America’s most vulnerable.

These health care workers are working extremely long hours, day in and day out. They are consistently willing to expose themselves to this virus in order to make sure we are taken care of. In Boston alone, more than 150 health care workers are now out sick from this virus.

RELATED: Marc Scaringi: PA Gov. Wolf's COVID Response Wasn't Just Unconstitutional - It Was Made Up on the Fly

We must appreciate each and every one of these real heroes.

Their hard work and daily sacrifice cannot go unnoticed. It is our responsibility to give back as much as we can.

There are many ways that individuals can help to combat this pandemic.

A great way to do so is to give blood. The American Red Cross urges healthy, eligible blood donors to replenish the blood supply. Ask your local food bank what they need, whether it be donations of food or toiletries.

Check on your elderly neighbors or relatives by offering to purchase groceries, go to the pharmacy or run an errand that will help them avoid being exposed to others.

Offer to perform tasks for health care workers and first responders. These people are working long days to provide care for those who need it more.

Ask if there is a way you can help, either by babysitting, pet sitting, dog walking or making meals for their families. These acts of kindness will be appreciated by the people working on the front lines.

We must never take for granted these true American heroes.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.