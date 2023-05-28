Op-Ed: Red States Must Beat the Left at Its Own Game - Here's What They Need to Do (Part 3)

Read Part 1 and Part 2 of the writer’s proposal for how red states can save America.

19. The state shall pass “right to try” legislation that gives eligible patients access to investigational drugs or medicines that are safe and therapeutic, particularly for life-threatening conditions, but not necessarily approved by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, often for political or economic reasons.

20. The state shall pass legislation protecting the right of doctors to prescribe and patients to use medicines for “off-label” purposes, a very common practice until recently.

In the COVID era, despite much experience and data demonstrating the efficacy of various medicines and supplements, this became highly politicized and prohibited. This included safe, inexpensive, commonly used therapeutics found effective in the treatment of COVID, such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, vitamin D3, zinc, quercetin and elderberry, among others.

State medical boards shall have no authority to discipline or threaten in any way physicians who engage in such efforts, respecting the primacy of informed consent and the patient-doctor relationship over dictates from politicized boards or other agencies. Pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and pharmacists shall similarly honor such prescriptions and recommendations by health care providers.

The state, in consultation with appropriate medical advisers, shall consider making medicines with proven, long-term records of safety and efficacy available without a doctor’s prescription, particularly during emergency or pandemic conditions.

21. The state and its counties, cities and towns shall enforce the law. Those engaged in violence of any kind and in unlawful violent protest, looting and destruction of private or state property, interference with normal commerce and traffic, terrorism, the use and sale of illicit drugs, and those unlawfully encamped in public places shall be prosecuted, treated medically as needed, and jailed for their crimes.

Law enforcement officials, district attorneys, courts and judges shall be supported in their efforts to maintain law and order and preserve the peace. The state shall vigorously uphold the rights of victims of crime and protect them from criminals.

22. Red states shall interpose against federal tyranny of all kinds, including by a politicized, weaponized FBI, IRS and all other federal bureaucracies that engage in unwarranted behavior against law-abiding citizens exercising their constitutional rights. Such actions include unlawful home invasions, raids, confiscations of private property, intimidation, threats, arrests and imprisonment for manifestly political purposes. The state shall use local law enforcement and sheriff’s departments to protect the rights and liberties of its citizens.

The state attorney general and state and local law enforcement shall likewise protect citizens from lawless, unconstitutional federal behavior by nullifying such orders, laws and actions as well as interceding and, when necessary, arresting, jailing and prosecuting federal agents who attempt to execute said unlawful measures. Red states shall refuse extradition of politically targeted individuals. They shall arrange a legal defense fund for those citizens unfairly prosecuted and provide pro bono defense when possible.

23. As conservatives cannot receive a fair trial in blue jurisdictions, red states, when possible, shall require cases involving conservatives to be tried outside blue jurisdictions (within their states) to ensure the Sixth Amendment guarantee of a trial by a jury of one’s peers is protected. Red states shall hold trials outside major cities to provide an even-handed jury pool of independent-minded individuals for criminal (political) cases. The state and counties shall defend the Bill of Rights in its entirety, with particular emphasis on the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendments.

24. Red states shall defund and legislate against the so-called “green” agenda, which is a fraudulent, anti-human, anti-science enterprise intended to destroy the American way of life and imposed by government/corporate entities, elites, radical environmentalists and globalist bodies. The state shall oppose subsidies and mandates for electric vehicles, solar panels, windmills, “carbon capture,” greenhouse emissions standards and other radical and unscientific policies, programs and ineffective technologies.

The state shall support the development of proven, reliable, inexpensive, environmentally sound energy sources and technologies, including fossil fuels, fracking and nuclear energy. It shall support the combustion engine and gasoline-powered vehicles and stoves, as well as the incandescent lightbulb and other such useful products that free citizens may choose.

25. Make Red States Red Again

Red states shall coordinate their efforts so that pro-America forces may present a united front against the Marxist left. But each red state shall begin by protecting its own citizens against the encroachments of the tyrannical left and its appendages in the media, blue states and jurisdictions, and in the private sector.

We must fight against the autocracy of the left, the biomedical pharmaceutical complex, the federal bureaucracy, the globalist American empire, technocracy, the security and surveillance apparatus (in particular the weaponized FBI and other federal agencies), and sundry international bodies that have abused the country and employed COVID fascism and other related forms of tyranny and censorship to pursue political goals.

We will oppose conditions and policies that render the U.S. less free and place us on a trajectory to a form of government more akin to North Korea, Cuba, communist China or worse rather than a free constitutional republic. We are well past the time of reclaiming lost ground and demanding our God-given rights as free Americans.

It is essential that conservatives wield political power, help our friends and allies, and defeat and penalize our enemies, as the left does, countering their aggressive and malign behavior.

Herewith is our red state manifesto, a rallying cry to red states and their citizens to galvanize each according to his station and to preserve what is left of the nation where the founding and founding principles still hold sway. This we so declare.

“He has erected a multitude of new Offices and sent hither Swarms of Officers to harass our People, and eat out their Substance.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.