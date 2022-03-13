Op-Ed: If Ron DeSantis Runs for President in 2024, Here Are 4 Huge Reasons to Back Him

With the 2022 midterm elections coming up and the top presidential contenders beginning their campaigns next year, speculation about the 2024 Republican nominee will only intensify.

If former President Donald Trump is the nominee, I will vote for him. However, my top choice is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here are four reasons why.

1. Age

Although Trump is much more competent than President Joe Biden, he will still be 78 years old by the time the 2024 general election takes place. DeSantis will be 46.

Now is a good time for new blood — and not just in the White House. I think most conservatives would agree that we need new, young leadership in Congress, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 80 years old.

2. Conservative Voting Record

DeSantis has a solid voting record. The conservative-libertarian advocacy group FreedomWorks gives him a lifetime score of 90 percent for his tenure in Congress.

Unlike the many moderate GOP governors and members of Congress who cave to the left on a variety of issues, DeSantis has a record of standing on conservative principles. For example, despite the horrendous coronavirus policies pushed by the federal government, he made it a priority to reopen schools and businesses as quickly as possible. DeSantis has also been outspoken against vaccine and mask mandates since the beginning of the pandemic.

We cannot afford to nominate another moderate. Now is the time for a staunch conservative, and DeSantis is the best option that we have.

3. No Baggage from Previous Presidential Campaigns

Do you think DeSantis should run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (332 Votes) No: 10% (37 Votes)

I believe that a candidate’s best chance of winning the presidency is on his or her first run. Before Biden, the previous four presidents won on their first attempt: Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Running as a first-time presidential candidate also allows one to present new ideas, which gives DeSantis an advantage over previous candidates like Ted Cruz, Rand Paul or Trump.

4. The Left Fears a President DeSantis

As scared as leftists are of a potential second Trump term, I believe they fear DeSantis even more. While both have their share of conservative credentials, DeSantis seems slightly more conservative than Trump on social and cultural issues.

Some prominent Twitter users share the sentiment that the left does not want a 2024 DeSantis presidential run.

The fact that none of these polls mention FL Gov. Ron DeSantis shows they are about shaping a narrative vs reflecting reality Every time I ask Republicans who 3 candidates are they like for 2024, DeSantis is always mentioned, usually as their #1 The Left is scared of DeSantis https://t.co/NIAEHAG2d3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2021

Mentioning his presidential prospects shows how scared the Left is of DeSantis https://t.co/nWyDgtUCEU — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) June 3, 2021

If you’re wondering who the Left is most scared of, look at who they spend the most time attacking… They are terrified of Ron DeSantis, and they should be. https://t.co/8doxjNlgDb — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) May 7, 2021



In a straw poll at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump emerged as the favored 2024 presidential candidate with 59 percent and DeSantis came in second with 28 percent. However, we’re still more than two years away from the 2024 Republican nominee being chosen. A lot can happen between now and then.

Over the next two years, I believe DeSantis will show why he should be our 2024 nominee. I will be proud to cast my vote for him if he is fortunate enough to be on the ballot.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.