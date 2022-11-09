Op-Ed: The Root Cause of America's Moral Decay Lies in the Public Schools

I recently came across a study by the Barna Group called “How Concerned Are Christian Parents About Their Children’s Faith Formation?” I must say, the data grieved me.

One of the questions posed was, “As a parent, how concerned are you about your child’s/children’s spiritual development?” Of practicing Christians, 51 percent were very concerned, 33 percent somewhat concerned, 9 percent not very, and 7 percent not at all.

Ponder this: Only half of practicing Christian parents are very concerned about their children’s spiritual growth. This finding alone speaks volumes.

If a good portion of practicing Christian parents is only somewhat interested or apathetic toward their children’s spiritual development, they probably have the same cavalier attitude regarding their own spiritual health.

Do these Christian parents truly understand the importance of regeneration, our fallen nature, the Word of God, intimacy with Christ through prayer, repentance, or how our relationship with Christ plays out in society? Does this finding reflect a lack of value the church places on the spiritual development of adults and children?

The article reveals the dire need for our youth to be discipled to grow in spiritual maturity in Christ. Likewise, although not directly mentioned, it underscores the imperative need for adults to cultivate their relationship with Christ, so the next generation will take their faith in Christ seriously.

Currently, I am planning to start a Christian school in New England with the hopes of planting schools throughout the region. Scripture teaches that parents are primarily responsible for their children’s moral and spiritual development (Deuteronomy 6:4-8, Psalm 78:1-8). The church and Christian schools are supplements that facilitate our children’s spiritual maturity.

Unfortunately, our children face many hurdles and, dare I say, fiery darts aimed at them very early by Satan (Ephesians 6:16). One of which is the public school system.

Let me be very clear: The public school system is designed to undermine Christianity in exchange for the religion of humanism.

In 1930, C.E. Potter, a signer of the “Humanist Manifesto” and an associate of John Dewey (considered the father of progressive education), wrote in “Humanism: A New Religion,” the following:

“Education is thus a most powerful ally of Humanism, and every American public school is a school of Humanism. What can the theistic Sunday schools, meeting for an hour once a week, and teaching only a fraction of the children, do to stem the tide of a five-day program of humanistic teaching. … So very humanistic is modern education that no religion has a future unless it be Humanism. The religion of tomorrow in America and of the day after tomorrow in all the world may not be in all respects identical with the religious Humanism we are advocating in this book, but it will be mightily like it and of the same spirit.”

Potter’s prophetic vision has led to much bad fruit (the sexual revolution, feminism, the LGBT movement, etc.). Many Christians have acquiesced and underestimated the ongoing push of humanism and how it is forced on our children today.

As a result, the Christian faith has been pushed to the margins, and every godless contention has been placed in the mainstream and educational system over the last century.

If Christian parents are not engaged in discipling their children, and Christian leaders do not stand up and stem the tide of humanism by declaring the glorious gospel and the Word of God, Christian influence will remain on the margins. Furthermore, humanism will continue to thrive, and our nation will continue its downward spiral into a tyrannical state.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

