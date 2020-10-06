Op-Ed: If We're To Save Liberty from COVID Tyrants, We May Have To Use Force

Here in Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled legislature has refused to do its constitutional duty and check the lawless decrees of our Democratic governor, Tony Evers.

This has been the case across America.

Not one Republican-controlled legislature in any state has done its constitutional duty and checked a lawless Democratic governor, nor a lawless Republican governor for that matter. Not one Republican legislature has done its duty of interposition.

James Madison, the architect of the U.S. Constitution, declared when a branch (or branches) of government begins to play the tyrant, the other branches “have the right, and are duty bound, to interpose for arresting the progress of the evil.” Yet not one Republican legislature has interposed.

Here in Wisconsin, the Republican legislators have lied about Wisconsin Statute 323.10 since the tyranny began last March. The conservative talking heads have provided them cover all along the way.

The legislators (and their pathetic lawyers) assert that 323.10 only allows the legislature to stop the emergency order of the governor after 60 days. But this assertion is false.

323.10 states in part, “The executive order may be revoked at the discretion of either the governor by executive order or the legislature by joint resolution.” The legislature does not have to wait 60 days. The Republicans do control both the Assembly and the Senate so they can do a joint resolution.

We are a government of checks and balances. We would never give one man – the governor – unlimited, unchecked power for 60 days. And because the legislature sits in cowardice, the tyrant has been emboldened. Gov. Evers decided to declare another 60-day emergency order. And the Republican legislature still refuses to do its constitutional duty and check his lawlessness.

Joint Rule 81 of the Wisconsin Legislature allows any legislator to submit a petition to assemble either the Senate or the Assembly to call a special session to check Evers – yet not a single legislator has done so. All point the finger at each other while none plays the man; none demonstrates leadership.

They have the authority to do so. They have the duty to do so. And they refuse to act.

By their inaction, the Republican legislature is aiding and abetting the malfeasance of office and the tyranny of Gov. Evers. And this is the same story with Republican legislatures across America.

Their inaction is enabling the evil; they are allowing evil to grow. And strengthen.

Their inaction reveals: If the people think that the Republicans are going to do their duty and protect them against tyrants and tyranny, they are living in a fantasyland.

The Republicans will not do their duty. They will not use their authority to stop the evil and protect the people. They will not interpose. They are the worst of men.

And this glaringly reveals why America’s Founders always put the onus on the people themselves to preserve their freedom and liberties; to secure their constitutions and government polity.

The sad thing is the state of the people themselves is weakness and indifference. Frankly, it is even worse than that. The people exhibit blithe compliance to their governments.

COVID has revealed all this.

The vast majority of Americans can’t conceive of inconveniencing themselves to defend their freedom. Their self-absorbed, myopic, materialistic, “me, myself and I” world cannot be bothered by such frivolities as freedom, liberty, honor and God.

Men fought, bled and died for the freedom and liberties we once possessed as a nation, and we have been glibly giving them up for generations now.

“The people” are going to have to sacrifice now in hard ways to correct the statist evil or else live as abject slaves to the state.

Patrick Henry declared at the Virginia Ratifying Convention of 1788, “Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force. Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined.”

Thomas Jefferson stated, “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms.”

Hard to see Americans understanding the importance of these statements as they wear their masks and stand on taped spots like obedient circus tigers.

Republican legislatures refusing to uphold their oaths of office to their state constitutions and laws will lead to either bloody revolution or enslavement of the people. Tyranny must be checked.

The people need to rally to the few good magistrates that exist in this country.

The magistrates need to do their duty of interposition.

