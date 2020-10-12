Op-Ed: If the Senate Refuses ACB, We're Headed for Anarchy, Tyranny & Lawlessness

Trump has selected a supremely qualified jurist and astute legal scholar with the courtroom experience and judicial temperament to faithfully uphold the U.S. Constitution.

That’s the conclusion of our new independent report published by the United States Justice Foundation, a nonprofit public interest organization dedicated to instructing, informing and educating the public on significant legal issues.

After an extensive analysis and independent review of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s background, qualifications and record, the United States Justice Foundation found her to be “the perfect choice for the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The report is available for free to download at USJF.net. Don’t expect any of the leftist media to read or report it.

Instead of a thoughtful investigation into Judge Barrett’s qualifications or legal record, the mainstream media has rushed to reprint the Democratic propaganda machine’s vile talking points of hatred and bigotry.

The United States Justice Foundation report identifies the false propaganda that has been widely distributed in a coordinated effort to discredit Judge Barrett.

The deliberate disinformation campaign promoted by extremists against Judge Barrett has been profoundly disturbing, including attacks on her religious beliefs, false statements about her views on tolerance and even ad hominem attacks on her children.

Far-left activists have unleashed a barrage of hateful and baseless attacks on this eminently qualified and exceptional jurist.

A Biden 2020 campaign staffer claimed that all Catholics should be disqualified from serving on the Supreme Court. Far-left comedian Bill Maher called Judge Barrett “a f—ing nut.”

One misogynist left-wing blogger, The Palmer Report, attacked Judge Barrett as “a deranged freak show of an extremist who is creepily obsessed with taking away the most basic rights of a couple hundred million Americans.” The article had been shared 3183 times.

The lowest attack on Judge Barrett was leveled by Ibram X. Kendi, a Boston University professor, who attacked Judge Barrett’s adopted children. The New York Times best-selling author implied Barrett was a “White colonizer” and that her children were “props in their lifelong pictures of denial.”

Democrats are even threatening physical violence and a descent into anarchy if they are unable to stop Judge Barrett’s confirmation.

“If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f—— thing down,” tweeted extremist Reza Aslan, a professor of creative writing at the University of California, Riverside.

Why is so much venom directed at Judge Barrett? Simple. She represents a direct threat to the Beltway’s insider culture, described succinctly by President Trump as “the swamp.”

RELATED: Op-Ed: Should Christians Really Support ACB?

If confirmed, Judge Barrett would disrupt the established order as the only justice who did not attend an Ivy League law school.

At this historic moment, the United States Senate can recall and renew our civic virtue as a constitutional republic through the swift confirmation of President Trump’s supremely qualified nominee.

If the Senate fails to confirm Judge Amy Comey Barrett to the Supreme Court, it would accelerate our decline into anarchy, reinforce the tyranny of the mob and signal a formal abandonment of the rule of law.

